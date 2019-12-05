World America 05 Dec 2019 US cop caught on cam ...
World, America

US cop caught on camera fondling dead woman's breasts, faces probe

AFP
Published Dec 5, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Although the officer had turned his body camera off, a two-minute buffer on the device captured the incident.
Police said the officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the probe. (Representational Image)
 Police said the officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the probe. (Representational Image)

Los Angeles: An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is under investigation after his body camera allegedly caught him fondling a deceased woman's breasts.

A police spokesman confirmed the probe to AFP on Wednesday but would not discuss details of the case.

 

"We are aware of it and an administrative investigation has begun," Lieutenant Chris Ramirez said. "We cannot discuss the case because it's a personnel matter and because of litigation issues."

An official familiar with the case who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said the incident unfolded after the officer and his partner responded to a call about a woman who was possibly dead in a residential unit.

Once the pair determined the woman was deceased, one of the officers left the room, the official said.

"The one who is accused went back in to where the deceased woman was and allegedly fondled her breasts," he added.

Although the officer had turned his body camera off, a two-minute buffer on the device captured the incident.

The official said the footage was uncovered during a random inspection and reaction among the force has been "utter disgust." "This has no place in law enforcement or anywhere," he said.

"There needs to be and there always has been a reverence of respect for folks who have died, and from the rank and file all the way up to the chief, it's just total disgust at this."

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents officers, said the allegations are "extremely disturbing." "If this allegation is true, then the behaviour exhibited by this officer is not only wrong, but extremely disturbing, and does not align with the values we, as police officers, hold dear and these values include respect and reverence for the deceased," the statement said.

Police said the officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the probe.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us police, dead woman, los angeles police department
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

'Two-faced': Donald Trump slams Justin Trudeau for 'mocking him' at NATO summit

The pun led to chuckles in the congressional hearing room, but Melania Trump made clear it was no laughing matter. (Photo: File)

'Child deserves privacy': Melania Trump slams US scholar to defend son

The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu. (Representational Image)

2 killed in shooting at US military base in Hawaii's Pearl Harbour

Pervez Musharraf

Treason: Pak court issues order in Pervez Musharraf case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Child deserves privacy': Melania Trump slams US scholar to defend son

The pun led to chuckles in the congressional hearing room, but Melania Trump made clear it was no laughing matter. (Photo: File)

2 killed in shooting at US military base in Hawaii's Pearl Harbour

The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu. (Representational Image)

'One of hardest decision of my life': Kamala Harris drops out of presidential bid

Harris was among first major Democratic Party leaders to announce her presidential run in last January, which was attended by a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters. (Photo: File)

White House rejects Trump impeachment report, says no evidence of wrongdoing

'We'll miss you Kamala,' says Trump; Democrat Senator hits back

In a video message on Twitter, Harris has said that she was finding it difficult to manage her campaign due to paucity of financial resources and vowed to continue her fight for the future of the country by defeating Trump. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham