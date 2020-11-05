The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 05 Nov 2020 No winner yet, but B ...
World, America

No winner yet, but Biden's chances looks better with 253 Electoral College votes

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
To claim victory, Trump, must win all four remaining battleground states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada
Reverend Bianca Davis-Lovelace of the Washington State Poor People's Campaign speaks at a rally and march to "Count Every Vote, Protect Every Person" a day after the US Presidential Election in Seattle, Washington on November 4, 2020. - Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on November 4 neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count. (AFP)
 Reverend Bianca Davis-Lovelace of the Washington State Poor People's Campaign speaks at a rally and march to "Count Every Vote, Protect Every Person" a day after the US Presidential Election in Seattle, Washington on November 4, 2020. - Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on November 4 neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count. (AFP)

Washington: Republican US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have both claimed to be ahead in the closely fought presidential election, even as the final outcome hinged on a handful of states on Thursday where a flood of mail-in ballots triggered by the raging coronavirus pandemic remained to be counted.

Trump and Biden both won key American states they were expected to win in their bid for a majority in the 538-member Electoral College that determines who wins the race for the White House in Tuesday's election.

 

But the results in four states  Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada  was yet to be declared as officials counted millions of votes, some that were cast on Tuesday and many more during weeks of early voting amidst the surging pandemic.

Neither candidate had garned the 270 Electroal College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden's chances were better as he had 253 Electoral College votes compared to 213 won by President Trump, according to latest US media projections.

In the US election, voters decide state-level contests rather than a single, national one. Each US state gets a certain number of Electoral College votes partly based on the size of the population, with a total of 538 up for grabs.

 

To reach the magic figure of 270 to claim victory, Trump, 74, must win all four remaining battleground states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada.

There are approximately 90,735 ballots still outstanding in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office told CNN. The state has 16 Electoral College votes.

With 71 per cent of mail-in ballots counted in Pennsylvania, officials still needs to count 763,000 of the 2.6 million cast, according to the state's official website. The state has 20 Electroal College votes.

 

North Carolina has 15 Electoral College votes while Nevada has six.

On Wednesday, Biden, 77, told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware: "When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

"I will govern as an American president. The presidency itself is not a partisan institution."

But senior Trump campaign aide Jason Miller said: "By the end of this week, it will be clear to the entire nation that President Trump and Vice-President Pence will be elected for another four years."

Even as vote-counting was ongoing in the early hours on Wednesday, Trump appeared before supporters at the White House to claim victory.

 

The incumbent president said he would go to the Supreme Court to try to have what he called the "voting" stopped, although polls had closed hours earlier and state election officials were continuing the ballots.

"This is a major fraud on our nation," Trump contended, adding, "As far as I'm concerned, I already have won."

In the battleground states key to determining the winner of the election  Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania  the Trump campaign filed lawsuits on Wednesday over mail ballot handling, while in Wisconsin the Trump team requested a recount.

 

The Trump campaign said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties".

Incomplete results indicate the margin between Trump and Biden in Wisconsin is less than one percentage point, which allows a candidate to seek a recount.

The Trump campaign also filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting there because it contended it had been denied "meaningful access" to observe the opening of ballots and the tally.

His campaign asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the ballot counting in Pennsylvania, according to US media reports.

 

The overall voter turnout in the November 3 presidential election was projected to be the highest in 120 years at 66.9 per cent, according to the US Election Project.

Former US vice president Biden got over 72 million voters, the most won by any presidential candidate ever. President Trump received more than 68 million votes, four million more than he gained in 2016 when he defeated his then Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The one of the most divisive and bitter election race was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, which hit a new record high of 103,000 daily cases in the US on Wednesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

 

The US is the worst-hit nation with over 233,700 deaths and more than 9,486,000 confirmed cases, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

...
Tags: us election latest, latest update, biden states, votes uncounted


Related Stories

Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
A nervous Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

Latest From World

Biden, in a tight electoral vote fight to the White House against incumbent President Donald Trump, is 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. (AFP)

Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history

US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (AFP)

A nervous Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

A woman shows a Donald Trump boxing figurine at an election night watch party organized by group

Trump support eroding among older voters, up with Latinos - exit polls

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.(AFP)

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

A nervous Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (AFP)

Fascinated and trepidatious, world braces for America's vote

Supporters of President Trump cheer Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Trump support eroding among older voters, up with Latinos - exit polls

A woman shows a Donald Trump boxing figurine at an election night watch party organized by group

US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.(AFP)

New York probing allegations of voters receiving robocalls on election day

A voter fills out their ballot at Mitchel Community Center on November 3, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham