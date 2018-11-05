search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'Watch what we do': Mike Pompeo on India, China’s oil purchases from Iran

AFP
Published Nov 5, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
US is reimposing punitive measures targeting Iranian oil and financial sectors in sanctions against Iran.
'Sanctions from the United States will be reimposed at midnight tonight,' Pompeo told CBS's 'Face the Nation.' (Photo: File | AP)
 'Sanctions from the United States will be reimposed at midnight tonight,' Pompeo told CBS's 'Face the Nation.' (Photo: File | AP)

Washington: United States is reimposing punitive measures targeting the Iranian oil and financial sectors in what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called "the toughest sanctions ever placed" against Iran.

Taking effect Monday, the measures are the most concrete result yet of US President Donald Trump's controversial decision in May to abandon the multi-nation nuclear deal with Tehran.

 

They will directly affect companies from third countries doing business with Iran. They could upset world oil markets, though the US has granted temporary waivers to eight jurisdictions to continue importing Iranian oil.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the measures on Saturday, saying Trump had "disgraced" US prestige and would be the ultimate loser in the long-running quarrel between the countries.

The US side was unmoved.

"Sanctions from the United States will be reimposed at midnight tonight," Pompeo told CBS's "Face the Nation." He said what he called "the terror regime" in Tehran must change its ways.

Oil markets on alert

World oil markets were on alert, nervously set to gauge the consequences of the sanctions.

"All eyes will be on Iranian exports, whether there will be some cheating around US sanctions, and on how quickly production will fall," said Riccardo Fabiani, an analyst for Energy Aspects.

Oil is Iran's main source of income. But the sword has two edges: Iran is also the OPEC cartel's third-largest producer.

The US stance has already inflicted serious pain on Iranians, with the country's currency, the rial, losing more than two thirds of its value since May.

Iranian oil exports have fallen by about a million barrels a day in that time, though India and China have continued to purchase it. Most Europeans, as well as Japan and South Korea, have stopped.

Asked if the US had firm commitments from India and China to stop all oil purchases from Iran within six months, Pompeo replied: "Watch what we do. Watch as we've already taken more crude oil off the market than any time in previous history."

Saudi Arabia is the only country with the capacity to make up for lost Iranian oil production.

'Utter disregard'

Hours before the fresh sanctions went ahead, thousands of people in Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 hostage-taking at the US embassy by carrying placards mocking Trump and burning American flags and fake dollars.

Trump has long argued that the 2015 nuclear deal is badly flawed, in part because its provisions would expire in 10 to 15 years and partly because it does not adequately constrain Iran's destabilizing behaviour in the region.

His decision was widely criticized abroad and by Democrats at home, who said that while imperfect, the pact had placed the Iranian nuclear program under the tightest scrutiny ever.

In parallel with the imposition of the crude oil sanctions, the US Treasury Department is placing more than 600 Iranian individuals and entities on a black list.

And Pompeo said that any Iranian banks involved in "sanctionable behavior will be sanctioned by the Department of Treasury, period, full stop."

The European Union has established a mechanism to permit its multinational companies to maintain presences in Iran, but all signs are that the US sanctions will be dissuasive. Both Airbus and Total have announced plans to leave Iran.

A first set of sanctions announced August 7 prompted European automakers Daimler and PSA to quit Iran.

To continue exporting crude oil, Iranian tankers in recent weeks have been turning off their transponders to avoid detection. But satellites have continued to track them.

...
Tags: iran sanctions, mike pompeo, us-iran ties
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Samosa Caucus' in focus as 100 Indian-Americans run for mid-term polls

When Bera was elected for the Congress for the first time six years ago, he had hoped that in a decade, the number of Indian-Americans would be in double digit. (Photo: Twitter | @RepBera)

'Want to bury him in Medina': Khashoggi's sons want his body back

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)

Plane crashes in Ottawa after mid-air collision, pilot dead

The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Representational Image)

'Toughest ever placed': US sanctions on Iran come into effect from today

Trump has long argued that the 2015 nuclear deal is badly flawed, in part because its provisions would expire in 10 to 15 years and partly because it does not adequately constrain Iran's destabilising behaviour in the region. (Photo: File)

UN chief urges Lankan prez to allow vote in Parl 'as soon as possible'

Guterres highlighted the Sri Lankan government's responsibility to ensure peace, security and respect for the rule of law. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham