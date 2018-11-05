search on deccanchronicle.com
Plane crashes in Ottawa after mid-air collision, pilot dead

Police said the exact circumstances of the accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometres west of Ottawa, remained unknown.
The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Representational Image)
Ottawa: The pilot of a small passenger plane died after colliding with another aircraft early Sunday and crashing into a field near the capital Ottawa, officials said.

Police said the exact circumstances of the accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) west of Ottawa, remained unknown.

 

The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told AFP, adding that the incident was under investigation.

CBC reported the Piper pilot told air traffic controllers the Cessna struck from below and damaged his landing gear. Neither that pilot nor his one passenger were injured, emergency services said.

