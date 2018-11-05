search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Oil market on alert as Iran sanctions hit

AFP
Published Nov 5, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 1:01 am IST
US will from today target buyers of Iranian oil.
Iranian girls take part in a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday marking the anniversary of its storming by student protesters that triggered a hostage crisis in 1979. Farsi writing on their palms praising the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AFP)
 Iranian girls take part in a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday marking the anniversary of its storming by student protesters that triggered a hostage crisis in 1979. Farsi writing on their palms praising the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AFP)

London: US sanctions against importers of Iranian oil threaten the crude oil market's precarious balance and risk surging prices, all under Saudi Arabia's watchful gaze, according to experts.

“In the next weeks all eyes will be on Iranian exports, whether there will be some cheating around US sanctions, and on how quickly production will fall,” said Riccardo Fabiani, an analyst for Energy Aspects.

 

The US will from Monday target buyers of Iranian oil in order to deprive Tehran of its main source of income. Going after Iran's oil money will hit Tehran where it hurts, but it also means hitting a major pillar of the global oil market — Iran is the OPEC cartel's third-largest producer -- with major consequences for world supply.

Iran exported the equivalent of 2.5 million barrels a day in April, before the announcement of sanctions turned buyers away.

“Even if the United States grants exemptions, Washington will demand that the volume imported from Iran be significantly reduced,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, who expects prices to rise. However, oil prices have fallen by nearly $15 in less than a month, after peaking in early October at their highest level in two and a half years, with a barrel of Brent at over $85.

Part of the explanation lies in the ambiguous position of the US, which initially insisted that the sanctions were designed to reduce Iranian exports to zero barrels, but has since has softened its position. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced exemptions for eight countries, without naming them.

Turkey indicated that it was one of them and analysts believe that India, one of the world's largest importers, is also on the list. “India said to the US that they can't stop before March, they are facing a major currency crisis,” explained Joel Hancock, analyst at Natixis. 

...
Tags: us sanctions, crude oil market




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies 1st T20: Dinesh Karthik rides hosts to victory after Kuldeep's magic

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Your old flagship smartphone has a major advantage over its successor

For Google’s phones, last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lasted longer on a single battery charge as compared to the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. (Representative Image)
 

5G iPhones not happening next year: Report

Apple is presently testing several prototypes with the Intel 8060 modem chips and has ruled out using it on the next iPhones due to issues regarding heat dissipation and power consumption. (Representative Image)
 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

UN chief urges Lankan prez to allow vote in Parl 'as soon as possible'

Guterres highlighted the Sri Lankan government's responsibility to ensure peace, security and respect for the rule of law. (Photo: File)

Sanctions are coming: Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' style message for Iran

'SANCTIONS ARE COMING,' reads the mock movie poster. Each 'O' is crossed by vertical lines, like in the 'Game of Thrones' logo and the words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background. (Photo: Twitter | @realDonaldTrump)

Sanctions will hit Iran in a big way from Nov 5: Donald Trump

In May, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) terming it disastrous. (Photo: File)

'Terrorism most serious violation of human rights': India at UN

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India said terrorism is the most serious violation of human rights emanating from beyond its borders and urged global community to take resolute action against it. (Photo: AP)

Three dead, including gunman, at yoga studio shooting in US' Florida

Police investigators work the scene of a shooting in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham