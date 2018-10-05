search on deccanchronicle.com
Brett Kavanaugh’s US Supreme Court nomination advances to final vote

AFP
Published Oct 5, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
US Senate voted 51-49 to approve Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh in procedural cloture vote.
A final vote on Brett Kavanugh is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval. (Photo: File | AP)
Washington: The US Senate on Friday narrowly approved moving to a final vote on President Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh amid continuing controversy over sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Senate voted 51-49 to approve Kavanaugh in the procedural cloture vote, with one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, opposing going forward while one Democrat, Joe Manchin, voted to move ahead.

 

A final vote on the Republican nominee is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval.

Tags: brett kavanaugh, kavanugh allegations
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




