Brett Kavanaugh’s US Supreme Court nomination advances to final vote

A final vote on Brett Kavanugh is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington: The US Senate on Friday narrowly approved moving to a final vote on President Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh amid continuing controversy over sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Senate voted 51-49 to approve Kavanaugh in the procedural cloture vote, with one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, opposing going forward while one Democrat, Joe Manchin, voted to move ahead.

A final vote on the Republican nominee is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval.