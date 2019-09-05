World America 05 Sep 2019 Ex-US Defence Secret ...
World, America

Ex-US Defence Secretary says 'Pakistan was born with no affection for itself'

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 9:42 pm IST
'The fastest-growing nuclear arsenal in the world cannot fall into the hands of the terrorists breeding in their midst,' he said.
Mattis writes in his book about the changes he made on the ground lines of communication to Afghanistan when he was Commander of the US Central Command. (Photo: AP)
 Mattis writes in his book about the changes he made on the ground lines of communication to Afghanistan when he was Commander of the US Central Command. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Terming Pakistan as the "most dangerous" country due to its nuclear capabilities and radicalisation, former US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis has said that the tragedy for the Pakistani people is that they do not have leaders who care about their future.

Mattis, who led the US forces into Afghanistan in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, has a decade of experience of interacting with the military leadership in Pakistan.

 

The 68-year-old veteran, who resigned as the US defense secretary last year, says in his new book "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead"  that Pakistan's political culture has an active self-destructive streak.

"Pakistan was a country born with no affection for itself, and there was an active self-destructive streak in its political culture," he said.

"Of all the countries I've dealt with, I consider Pakistan to be the most dangerous, because of the radicalisation of its society and the availability of nuclear weapons," Mattis said.

The fastest-growing nuclear arsenal in the world cannot fall into the hands of the terrorists breeding in their midst, he said, warning that its result would be "disastrous".

"The tragedy for the Pakistani people is that they don't have leaders who care about their future. As an illustration of the lack of trust, when we believed we had identified Osama bin Laden's hiding place deep inside Pakistan, President (Barack) Obama sent in a team to kill him without informing the Pakistanis," he said.

Mattis writes in his book about the changes he made on the ground lines of communication to Afghanistan when he was Commander of the US Central Command.

"I was uneasy that more than 70 per cent of NATO's logistics lifeline depended upon one route, via Pakistan. I took one look at the map and decided we had to change the pieces on the chessboard," he notes.

Mattis writes that in September 2011 General John Allen, having replaced Dave Petraeus as NATO commander in Afghanistan, gave a warning to the Pakistani military.

"He had learned the Haqqani terrorist group, harbored in Pakistan, was preparing a massive truck bomb. General Ashfaq Kayani, the Chief of Staff of Pakistan''s army, said he would take action.

"Two days later, that bomb detonated at a US base near Kabul, wounding seventy-seven American soldiers and killing five Afghans. A few days later, Haqqani terrorists attacked our embassy in Kabul," he writes.

At a diplomatic function in Washington, Mattis bumped into the then Pakistani ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani, and slammed him with what he describes as "obscenity-laced" message.

"You have a Pakistan Army division headquarters in the same city as the terrorist headquarters. You say you're not on their side, but now they attack our embassy in a raid coordinated from your side of the border. You're supporting the very people who will kill you one day," Mattis told Haqqani.

...
Tags: pakistan, united states
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir respectively arrived to discuss the Kashmir issue that has been persistently internalised by Pakistan since India changed the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir issue does not concern Muslim community: UAE snubs Pak

Belonging to the Conservative party, Jo has served as an MP under three British PMs, namely David Cameron, Theresa May and his sibling, Boris. (Photo: ANI)

UK PM Boris Johnson's brother quits as MP over 'unresolvable tension'

Under the new restrictions, China will implement tariffs on more than USD 25 billion of imports from the US on September 1. (Photo: File)

US, China to hold new round of talks in October to dissolve trade disputes

He also held talks with host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi concludes 2-day 'productive' Vladivostok visit, leaves for Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US man convicted of murdering 89-year-old woman, her elderly daughter

A man convicted of killing an 89-year-old woman and her elderly daughter in their Fort Worth home in 2003 was put to death by lethal injection in Texas on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

For new H-1B visas, US agency proposes USD 10 as registration fee

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Photo: File)

Sharpie-gate? Donald Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian’s map

When reporters later asked Trump whether the chart had been drawn on with a Sharpie pen, the president said: “I don’t know; I don’t know.” (Photo: File)

2020 democratic candidates turn focus to climate change

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castrotold questioners including a high school student and nurse that he wouldn't immediately ban oil and gas production by fracking but would take other steps to eliminate fossil-fuel emissions by 2045. (Photo: Twitter | @JulianCastro))

US offered millions in cash to Indian captain in bid to seize Iranian tanker

The Adrian Darya 1 was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to its main Arab ally Syria -- a violation of European Union sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad’s iron-fisted regime. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham