search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

India buying Russian missile system not primary focus of 2+2 talks: Pompeo

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis are headed to India for the talks on Thursday with Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman.
This is the inaugural 2+2 dialogue between the two countries. (Photo: File)
  This is the inaugural 2+2 dialogue between the two countries. (Photo: File)

Washington: India buying a missile defence system from Russia and oil from Iran would be part of the 2+2 dialogue, but not the talks' primary focus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis are headed to India for the talks on Thursday with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is the inaugural 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

 

"They are (missile system purchase from Russia and oil from Iran) part of the conversation. They are part of the relationship. "They will certainly come up, but I don't think they will be the primary focus of what it is we are trying to accomplish here," Pompeo said on Tuesday to a question from reporters who are travelling with him to Pakistan and then to India.

India is expected to convey to the US during the dialogue that it is going ahead with the Rs 40,000 crore deal with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 Triumf air defence missile system. "There are half-a-dozen things on the agenda that we are really intent on making progress on. Those decisions are important, they are important to the relationship for sure, but I don't see us resolving those or have intention to resolve those during this set of meetings of the strategic dialogue," he said.

"They are really about things that are big and strategic and will go on for 20, 40, 50 years. Those are the kinds of topics that secretary Mattis and I are hoping to address – not that those are not important, but they are not part of the structural relationship between the two countries," Pompeo said.

He regretted that the dialogue had to be postponed twice in the past.

"I regret it was my fault the second time. I had to travel to Pyongyang. But secretary Mattis and I are both looking forward to this," he said.

The twice-delayed dialogue was earlier scheduled for July 6 in Washington, but was postponed by the US on June 27, citing "unavoidable reasons".

"We have a true strategic partner who, frankly, is our only major defence partner, right, the only designated major defence partner, with whom we have a great relationship and who is very important to our success in our Indo-Pacific strategy – enormous country with incredibly opportunity and capacity for wealth creation," Pompeo said.

"We hope we can find opportunities to continue to expand the relationship not only diplomatic and military-to-military but a good set of business relationships as well," he said.

Tags: mike pompeo, jim mattis, sushma swaraj, nirmala sitharaman, 2+2 talks
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CoA to review Shastri and co's performance, asks team manager to send honest report

It is the duty of the team manager to submit a report after every tour and accordingly, the board looks into it and talks about the areas that can be improved. (Photo: AFP)
 

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

The book further mentions that Defence Secretary James Mattis likened his intellect to “a fifth or sixth grader”.
 

Gene therapy breakthrough wins world's largest vision award

Three cooperating research teams later managed to replace the gene in the eye, restoring vision to treated children and adults with one form of LCA. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

CDC reports 136 cases of illnesses linked to Kellogg's cereal in US

Kellogg had in June decided to recall an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states. (Representational Image/ PIxabay)
 

OnePlus 6T design leaked; to borrow elements from OPPO, Vivo flagships

The notch seems to hold the front camera only, with the earpiece sitting on top of it. (Photo: Slashleaks)
 

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

The globe is surrounded by icons representing various subjects.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump warns Syria, Russia, Iran against Idlib 'tragedy'

'President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy,' Trump tweeted. (Photo: File | AP)

Maybe I was too friendly: Bishop apologises for ‘groping’ Ariana Grande at funeral

After her performance, Ariana Grande was congratulated by Bishop Charles H Ellis III, who wrapped his arm around her, his hand high above her waist and his fingers pressed against her chest. (Photo: AP)

California: Indian origin doctor gets 63 months in jail for health care fraud

In addition to the prison term, Judge Koh sentenced Vilasini Ganesh to a 3-year term of supervised release and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of over USD 344,000. (Representational image)

10 including children shot at in apartment complex in California

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)

'ER' actor, Vanessa Marquez shot dead by police for waving airgun

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on 'ER' from 1994 to 1997 and also appeared on several other shows including 'Seinfeld' and 'Melrose Place.' (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham