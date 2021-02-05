World America 05 Feb 2021 Mumbai attack accuse ...
World, America

Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana opposes extradition to India

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2021, 11:14 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 11:20 am IST
Rana's extradition is barred under Article 6 of the United States-India extradition treaty with India
The motion in opposition of Rana's extradition was filed by his attornies early this week before the US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chelonian. (Representational image: PTI)
 The motion in opposition of Rana's extradition was filed by his attornies early this week before the US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chelonian. (Representational image: PTI)

Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, has opposed his extradition to India, arguing that he has previously been acquitted of the offences for which his extradition is sought.

Rana, 59, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. He has been declared a fugitive by India.

 

Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Headley was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He was made an approver in the case, and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

The motion in opposition of Rana's extradition was filed by his attornies early this week before the US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chelonian.

Rana's extradition is barred under Article 6 of the United States-India extradition treaty with India because he has previously been acquitted of the offences for which extradition is sought, and under Article 9 of the Treaty because the government has not established a probable cause to believe that Rana committed the alleged offences, his attorneys argued.

 

The US government, which is supporting his extradition, expected to file its motion soon.

This is the rarest of cases: the government seeks to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India to face the death penalty based on alleged criminal conduct for which an American jury acquitted him, Rana's attorneys said.

The US government seeks to accomplish this inequitable result by reading double jeopardy, provision of the extradition treaty contrary to its text, to international and Indian law, to the interpretation the government gave that provision in its plea agreement with Rana's alleged co-conspirator, David Headley, and even to United States double jeopardy principles, they said.

 

The government relies for its required showing of probable cause on the very witness -- Headley -- whose testimony the American jury rejected. The court should dismiss the extradition complaint and deny the request for extradition, they argued.

Rana was previously prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He was charged with conspiring to provide material support to terrorism in India.

The motion also argues that the US government has failed to establish probable cause to believe that Rana committed the crimes charged in India.

 

It says that the US government relies for its probable cause showing almost entirely on Headley's direct-examination testimony and other evidence from the Illinois trial, at which Rana was acquitted on India-related charges.

The government's theory has two essential pillars. One that Headley told Rana he was working with LeT, including in preparation for the Mumbai attack and secondly that Rana furthered Headley's efforts on LeT's behalf by, for example, opening the Mumbai office of Immigrant Law Center to provide cover for Headley's surveillance of potential attack sites and helping Headley obtain a business visa for India through the submission of false documents.

 

His attorney's claim that Headley lied to Rana about his true plans in Mumbai.

He then brazenly lied to his handler in Pakistan -- telling Major Iqbal he was using the USD 25,000 to pay for the office when in fact Rana was paying for it -- to con the Pakistanis out of thousands of dollars, the motion says.

Giving several examples, the motion to oppose extradition says that the government's probable cause rests on Headley's uncorroborated and at times demonstrably false testimony.

The Illinois jury rejected that testimony. The government nonetheless insists that the court must accept Headley's testimony at face value, without any inquiry concerning his credibility, it says.

 

It would be no less of an "unthinkable imposition" on this court's duty to "determine independently" whether probable cause supports Rana's extradition if the court had to swallow uncritically Headley's false testimony, it said.

Probable cause may not be a stringent standard, but it requires something more than the say-so of a twice-convicted drug dealer and conman who has repeatedly and admittedly lied to judges, prosecutors, federal agents, his own family, and anyone else necessary to get what he wanted -- particularly because what he wanted here was of utmost importance to him: to avoid a death sentence in the United States and his own extradition to India, where he would surely face execution, his lawyers added.

 

...
Tags: tahawwur rana, key accused in the 2008 mumbai terror attack, tahawwur rana opposes extradition to india, david coleman headley, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, looks on as President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

US will repair its alliances and engage with world once again: Biden

Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills. (Representatinal image : AP/file photo)

Uighur, Muslim women in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: Reports

A rickshaw driver checks his mobile phone in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, February 4, 2021. Myanmar's new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AP)

Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing protest at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets welcome: US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US will repair its alliances and engage with world once again: Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, looks on as President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets welcome: US

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing protest at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

US allows emergency use of new antibody drug Trump received

Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 authorized the use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug to try to prevent patients with mild-to-moderate disease from worsening and needing hospitalization. It's given as a one-time treatment through an IV and is still going through more testing to establish its safety and effectiveness. (Regeneron via AP)

Biden signs 15 executive orders, reversing Trump's key policies

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

Trump to resume in-person campaigning but refuses debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, following campaign events in New Jersey. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham