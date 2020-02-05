World America 05 Feb 2020 Why Nancy Pelosi tor ...
World, America

Why Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump's State of the Union Address

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2020, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 4:02 pm IST
"I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trumps s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP photo
 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trumps s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP photo

The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday (local time) was not when the US President appeared to reject a handshake from Nancy Pelosi, instead the gathering was awe-struck when the House Speaker tore apart his written address saying she was trying to find "one page with truth on it."

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address at the end of his speech.
Pelosi told Fox News that she did so because she couldn't find "one page with truth on it."

 

"From colleague Marisa Schultz. Pelosi on ripping up Trump speech: "I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't," FOX News's Chad Pergram wrote on Twitter.
After ripping up Trump's State of the Union speech, Nancy Pelosi shared a photo from earlier in the night, in which the president appeared to reject her handshake.

"Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot," she tweeted.
Prior to delivering the annual address, Trump declined to shake hands with Pelosi after she offered it.

Trump's decision to shun Pelosi comes just one day ahead of his expected acquittal in Wednesday's Senate impeachment trial.

According to media reports, former American President Bill Clinton, who in 1999, also delivered a State of the Union while awaiting the results of his own impeachment trial, exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with then-House Speaker Dennis Hastert, a Republican from Illinois just before launching into his speech on the House floor.

Trump's State of the Union ended without a single mention of impeachment, marking a moment of restraint from the unpredictable president.

Trump, earlier on Tuesday, told reporters that he was "not bitter" about the impeachment and said his speech would be "extraordinarily low-key," although the several House Democrats who walked out of the speech would probably disagree with that.

...
Tags: president trump state of the union address, nancy pelosi


Related Stories

US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address 2020 full text

Latest From World

Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's attorney, arrives arrives at court for his rape trial, in New York. AP photo

Harvey Weinstein's naked photos shown to jurors

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP photo

US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address 2020 full text

China on Monday hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province. (Photo: File)

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Working hard to ensure safety of Indians,' says Chinese envoy

Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger tested positive for a new coronavirus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. AP photo

Coronavirus deaths touch 490, Japan records 10 cases on ship



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Courteous thing': Pelosi rips up Trump's speech copy in payback after handshake snub

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, in a pointed political gesture after listening tight-lipped to the president tout his achievements to Congress. (Photo: AFP)

US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address 2020 full text

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP photo

It’s true: Donald Trump wins Democrats’ first caucus in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses supporters before the botchup of the Iowa caucus vote on Monday. Sanders claimed to have won the vote with Pete Buttigieg supposedly coming in a strong second. (AFP)

Harvey Weinstein's naked photos shown to jurors

Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's attorney, arrives arrives at court for his rape trial, in New York. AP photo

US issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory to China over Coronavirus

A doctor is seen wearing a facemask while looking at a lung CT image from a patient at a hospital in Wuhan. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham