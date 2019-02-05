search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Detained 130 foreign students were aware of their crime: US State dept

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 8:17 am IST
The fake university was set up by the DHS's investigating unit in Greater Detroit area to bust the 'pay-and-stay' racket.
Some of the students who were released and many of those who escaped detention have left the country. (Photo: AP | File)
 Some of the students who were released and many of those who escaped detention have left the country. (Photo: AP | File)

Washington: All 130 foreign students, including 129 Indians who were detained for enrolling in a fake university, were aware that they were committing a crime to fraudulently remain in the US, the State Department has said, days after India issued a demarche to the American Embassy in New Delhi.

The foreign students were arrested last week by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for enrolling at the University of Farmington allegedly to remain in America. The fake university was set up by the DHS's investigating unit in Greater Detroit area to bust the "pay-and-stay" racket.

 

"All participants in this scheme knew that the University of Farmington had no instructors or classes (neither on-line nor in-person) and were aware they were committing a crime in an attempt to fraudulently remain in the United States," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The State Department's response came after India issued a demarche to the American Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday, expressing its concern over the detention of Indian students and sought immediate consular access to them.

The External Affairs Ministry said India continued to closely monitor the situation arising out of the mass detention. Eight of the individuals who ran this racket have been arrested and are either Indian citizen or Indian American.

The fake university which had no classes, a low tuition fee and gave work permits on the very first of the enrolments of the students had some 600 students, an overwhelming majority of whom are Indians.

The actual number of those detained is much higher. Some of the students who were released and many of those who escaped detention have left the country.

An unknown number of Indian students have been radio tagged and authorities have put restrictions on their movement. The Indian Embassy here has made an aggressive effort to reach out to these students and, with the help of the community leaders, is providing them with legal help.

Eminent Indian-Americans and some media outlets have also questioned the modus operandi of the US government in the detention of Indians in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, saying "trapping of innocent students" is a "crime, illegal and immoral".

In the first reaction, days after the story broke out, the State Department had described it an unfortunate aberration in the proud history of India-US educational exchanges.

"More than a million international students' study at US institutions each year, including approximately 196,000 Indian students last year. Instances of fraud schemes are rare, unfortunate aberrations in the proud history of educational exchange between the United States and India," the State Department said.

The US government fully supports international education and is committed to facilitating legitimate student travel, it said in an apparent reference to the panic that the latest US move has created and reports coming out from India that students are now considering option to study in other countries and not the US. "International students are a valuable asset to our universities and our economy and enrich our communities through sharing their diverse perspectives, skills, and experiences," it said, acknowledging that Indian students not only bring in about USD 6 billion per annum but also become instrumental in creation of thousands of jobs in the US.

"It is unfortunate that some student recruiters and individuals seek to use the international student programme to foster illegal immigration status in the United States," the State Department said.

Overseas Friends of BJP USA, in a statement, said that it was shocked to learn that 129 students of Indian-origin were arrested by the ICE, with about 600 students' fate in jeopardy.

"It is very unfortunate that several students are affected by this University and majority are Telugu students. Most of these students have joined to get their work permits without knowing that this college is not accredited and became victims of this. Their dreams are shattered now," North America Telugu Association said.

The association has advised other students not to fall into the trap and instead work hard and get OPT/CPT from reputed universities as per the normal guide lines.

"If some university is offering a CPT without any course, it is not true at all," it said. The Indian embassy in the US has also opened a 24/7 hotline to assist 129 Indian students. It has appointed a nodal officer to help the students in distress.

...
Tags: us state department, indian students detained, us department of homeland security, ministry of external affairs
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

The 63-year-old business tycoon had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018. (Photo: File)

Will appeal against extradition order, says Vijay Mallya

Pope Francis and Egypt’s Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb greet each other as they exchange documents during the Human Fraternity Meeting at the Founders Memorial in Abu Dhabi. (Photo:AFP)

Recognise rights of all faiths, urges Pope Francis

President Nicolas Maduro

Juan Guaido is Venezuelan leader for EU nations

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif didn’t suffer heart attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian national pleads guilty to role in dangerous human smuggling conspiracy

According to admissions in Bhamba's plea agreement, since 2013, Bhamba had a leadership role in a human smuggling conspiracy (Representational Image)

Good chance of deals with N Korea, China says Donald Trump

In their first meeting North Korea's Kim pledged to work towards the denuclearization of Korean peninsula (File Photo)

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)

Dropping weapons treaty would let US update its nuclear arsenal

A day later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a tit-for-tat withdrawal from the pact (File Photo)

Trump says trade deficit with China cannot be allowed

President Donald Trump has said US' massive trade deficit with China cannot be allowed to continue (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham