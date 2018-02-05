search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US has ‘no reason to believe’ Kremlin won’t meet nuke limits under treaty

AFP
Published Feb 5, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
The strategic arms reduction treaty was signed by Washington and Moscow in 2010, and took effect in February 2011.
US-Russia ties are strained at best, as the controversy over what US intelligence says was Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election drags on. (Photo: File)
 US-Russia ties are strained at best, as the controversy over what US intelligence says was Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election drags on. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States, which just unveiled a new aggressive nuclear strategy, has met the limits set on its arsenal under the New START Treaty, which enters a new phase Monday, and reminded Russia to uphold its commitments.

The strategic arms reduction treaty was signed by Washington and Moscow in 2010, and took effect in February 2011.

 

It calls for the gradual reduction over 10 years of the number of nuclear warheads held by both sides, limits on the number of delivery systems, a strict verification regime and data exchanges.

"The United States of America and the Russian Federation have implemented the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty) for seven years," the State Department said in a statement.

"February 5, 2018 marks the date that the treaty's central limits on each country's strategic nuclear arsenal take effect."

Washington said it had already fulfilled its commitments by August 2017, said the statement issued by department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Russia has "repeatedly stated its commitment" to the treaty, including meeting the central limits, and we expect our upcoming data exchange under the treaty to reaffirm that commitment."

On Thursday, Nauert had said that Washington had "no reason to believe" that Russia would not meet its goals.

"Within the next month or so, both countries will exchange their data under the strategic nuclear arsenals, as we have done bilaterally under the treaty's terms for the last seven years," she said.

"We hope each country will confirm the compliance of the other as soon as possible after this data exchange."

The beginning on Monday of the new "central limits" phase under the New START Treaty comes just days after the Pentagon announced its new nuclear policy.

The Defence Department said Friday it wanted to revamp the US nuclear arsenal and develop new low-yield atomic weapons, largely in response to Russian actions in recent years.

According to Washington, Moscow is in the process of modernizing its arsenal of 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons.

Those efforts are not monitored by the New START Treaty, which only accounts for strategic weapons that serve as deterrents.

The treaty was reached under the administration of Barack Obama, President Donald Trump's predecessor.

The State Department said Monday that implementation of the accord "enhances the safety and security of the United States and our allies and makes strategic relations between the United States and the Russian Federation more stable, transparent, and predictable."

US-Russia ties are strained at best, as the controversy over what US intelligence says was Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election drags on.

The State Department said adherence to the treaty was "critically important at a time when trust in the relationship has deteriorated, and the threat of miscalculation and misperception has risen."

Tags: new start treaty, donald trump, vladimir putin, heather nauert
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Firing officials over FBI probe can lead to ‘confrontation’: Democrats warn Trump

Declassified memo claims that Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page. (Photo: File)

White House deadlocked over immigration, spending impasse

Trump vowed during his State of the Union address last week to ‘extend an open hand’ to both parties in pursuing an immigration deal that shields 1.8 million undocumented migrants from deportation. (Photo: AP)

Amtrak train crashes in South Carolina killing 2, injuring 116

The Silver Star was on its way from New York to Miami with nearly 150 people aboard around 2:45 am when it plowed into the CSX train at an estimated 59 mph. (Photo: AP)

FBI’s Russia probe complicates further as Trump nods yes to explosive memo

Trump has called the investigation a ‘witch hunt,’ denying any collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice. (Photo: File)

US President Donald Trump accuses FBI of pro-Democrat bias

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham