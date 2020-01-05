World America 05 Jan 2020 Donald Trump links Q ...
Donald Trump links Qasem Soleimani to Delhi, London terror plots

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2020, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 1:51 am IST
President Trump did not elaborate what exactly he was referring to.
Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force step on a makeshift US flag with a caricature of President Donald Trump during the funeral procession of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (poster left) and Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (poster right) in Baghdad. (Photo: AFP)
 Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force step on a makeshift US flag with a caricature of President Donald Trump during the funeral procession of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (poster left) and Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (poster right) in Baghdad. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to justify his administration’s unilateral action to kill Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday by claiming that the slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force commander had contributed to “terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London”.

President Trump did not elaborate what exactly he was referring to. While his statement was immediately rubbished by Iran’s ambassador to India, there was no reaction from the ministry of external affairs.

 

“The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani,” Mr Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” Mr Trump added, sparking more confusion and doubt over his assertions rather than shedding light on the timing of his government’s action that has dramatically escalated tensions between the US and Iran’s and sparked fears of an all-out war between the two countries.

Iran’s ambassador in New Delhi Ali Chegeni rubbished Mr Trump’s claim. “How can they (US) prove this (claim)? We have very special relationship with India and General Soleimani and his team had a special relationship on our exchange of security information with India,” Mr Chegeni said.

Caught in the crossfire between US and Iran, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) remained silent on Mr Trump’s statement. India and US have several high-level security and intelligence arrangements and the statement by President Trump could be based on Delhi Police’s claims in 2012 about the involvement of “Irani secret agency” in an attack on Israeli diplomat’s family in New Delhi. The incident took place in February 2012 when a motorcyclist attached a bomb to the car of the wife of the Israeli defence attaché posted in India while she was on her way to pick up her children from school.

Delhi Police had in 2012 claimed that the blast was the handiwork of suspects believed to be part of Irani Revolutionary Guards and had arrested an Indian journalist working for Iranian new agency. Israel too had blamed Iran for the attack and shared details with the United States.

...
An Iraqi woman attends the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (portrait) and nine others in Baghdad on January 4, 2020. Thousands of Iraqis chanting

Missiles hit Iraq base housing US troops

Rose McGowan tweeted an apology on behalf of the US to Iran for “disrespecting their flag and people”. (AP)

Rose McGowan apologises to Iran after US strike

Mourners step over a US flag with pictures of President Trump while waiting for the funeral of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, in Baghdad, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP)

Iraqi mourners chant ‘Death to America’ at funeral of slain Iranian general

File photo of Luo Huining who will head the all-important liaison office in Hong Kong (AFP).

China sacks top official in Hong Kong



