search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav struck thrice as India managed to put Australia under pressure on Day three of the fourth and final Test in Sydney. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep's 3 halts Australia’s charge
 
World, America

'Prepared' to force government shutdown for more than a year: Trump

AFP
Published Jan 5, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 10:33 am IST
The impasse has left more than 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay since December 22.
Trump confirmed he said as much in a meeting earlier Friday with top Democrats that failed to produce a deal on ending the two-week shutdown. (Photo: File)
 Trump confirmed he said as much in a meeting earlier Friday with top Democrats that failed to produce a deal on ending the two-week shutdown. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump said Friday he was prepared to keep the US government closed for a year or more, as he stood firm on his contentious demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico.

Trump confirmed he said as much in a meeting earlier Friday with top Democrats that failed to produce a deal on ending the two-week shutdown.

 

"Absolutely I said that," Trump said, adding. "I don't think it will. But I am prepared."

"It's very important that we have great border security," he continued. "It will be over with sooner than people think. I will do whatever we have to do."

Trump insisted that federal workers affected by the US government shutdown support him, despite the fact that many were forced either to work without salaries or go on unpaid leave.

"Many of those people, most of those people, that really have not been and will not be getting their money in at this moment, those people in many cases are the biggest fan of what we're doing," he added.

A quick end to the stalemate does not appear to be in sight as Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives, seem in no mood to make concessions to the US president.

Incoming House leader Nancy Pelosi has described the wall as an "immorality" while once again flatly rejecting Trump's insistence on USD 5.6 billion for the southern barrier.

The impasse has left more than 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay since December 22 -- as both Democrats and Republicans have attempted to pin the blame on the other side.

...
Tags: donald trump, us government shutdown
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Dems vote to reopen government

Democrats cheered the return of Nancy Pelosi to the House Speaker’s post on Thursday.

22-yr-old worker killed by lion at North Carolina wildlife sanctuary

'It is unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure,' the Conservators Center said, adding that the incident is being investigated. (Representational Image | AFP)

Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named FedEx president

Rajesh Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. (Photo: Fedex.com)

Donald Trump says he’s alone at White House waiting for Democrats deal

Trump chimed in from the White House, where he has been cooped up since the shutdown began early Saturday. (Photo: File)

Turkey's Erdogan assured he will eradicate ISIS left in Syria, says Trump

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham