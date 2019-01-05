search on deccanchronicle.com
'Multiple victims' in shooting near Los Angeles: local police

Published Jan 5, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Washington: Police in California on Saturday said they were responding to a shooting with "multiple victims" at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

In a tweet, the Torrance Police Department said there were "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down."

 

The Los Angeles Times reported the shooting took place at Gable House Bowl.

Police urged people to "stay away from the area."

According to health authorities, nearly 40,000 people died in the United States as a result of firearms in 2017 -- a figure that includes suicides.

