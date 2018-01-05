search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st Test: AB de Villiers, du Plessis steer hosts to safety at lunch
 
World, America

‘Not a penny for countries that burn our flag’: Republican on Pak aid cut

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
US President Donald Trump has publicly called to end their aid to Pakistan, the Kentucky Senator said.
Republican Senator Rand Paul said he has been fighting to stop Pakistani aid for years but now there has been a breakthrough. (Photo: AFP)
 Republican Senator Rand Paul said he has been fighting to stop Pakistani aid for years but now there has been a breakthrough. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: A top American Senator has announced that he will introduce a bill that would stop US aid to Pakistan, saying the country does not deserve American assistance as it is stonewalling access to key information in fighting terrorism.

"US should not give one penny to countries that burn our flag and chant Death to America. Countries like Pakistan that stonewall access to key information in fighting terrorism don't deserve our money," Republican Senator Rand Paul said after Trump Administration announced its decision to suspend its security assistance to Pakistan.

 

"I'm introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home," he added.

"We should stop now sending hard earned tax dollars to Pakistan. We sent Pakistan over USD 33 billion since 2002. What did we get for? Pakistan didn't even help us find it Bin laden even though he was living in one of their cities for years," he alleged.

Mr Paul said he has been fighting to stop Pakistani aid for years but now there has been a breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump has publicly called to end their aid to Pakistan, the Kentucky Senator said.

"They've (Pakistanis) allowed suspected terrorists to operate in their country. Some say Pakistani intelligence agents actually aid and abet the terrorists. It's wrong," he said.

Tags: donald trump, us aid, shahid khan abbasi, rand paul
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US has top secret airline that flies directly to mysterious military base Area 51

Going by the name of Janet, it has a fleet of Boeing 737 airliners operating from McCarran Internatonal Airport in Las Vegas.
 

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can considerably reduce your risk of cancer

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can reduce your risk of cancer. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Facial yoga makes women look younger, new study claims

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Prince Harry is unlikely to share his fortune with Meghan Markle

However, if Prince Harry was to move to America to live with Meghan, he wouldn’t be expected to file taxes in Britain. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Experts warn new trend of drinking raw water could be life-threatening

Drinking raw water could be fata, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will damage ties with partner India: US lawmakers criticise H-1B visa changes

According to Aman Kapoor of Immigration Voice, H-1B extension change would be just wrong at every level. (Photo: Representational/File)

TN man beside wife, gropes woman on US flight, leaves her 'pants open'

Prabhu Ramamoorthy, allegedly groped the 22-year-old seated next to him on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas which landed in Detroit early on January 3. (Photo: Facebook/Ramamoorthy)

Blizzard batters US: 12 dead, 80,000 powerless homes, 5000 flights cancelled

The storm was powered by a rapid plunge in barometric pressure that some weather forecasters called a bombogenesis, or a ‘bomb cyclone.’ (Photo: AP)

Suspension of security aid to Pak not linked to Hafiz Saeed's release: US

Hafiz Saeed who was recently released from house arrest is among the issues that have been a feature of America’s conversation with Pak. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)

Trump reacts to book with ‘Fire and Fury,’ threatens author, ex top aide

Trump cut ties with Bannon on Wednesday, saying his former adviser had ‘lost his mind,’ in a blistering statement issued after comments attributed to Bannon in the book were made public. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham