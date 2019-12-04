World America 04 Dec 2019 White House rejects ...
World, America

White House rejects Trump impeachment report, says no evidence of wrongdoing

AFP
Published Dec 4, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 9:24 am IST
The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was 'overwhelming'.
"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a reference to committee chairman Adam Schiff. (Photo: File)
Washington: The White House on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment report issued by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a reference to committee chairman Adam Schiff.

 

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."

 

Tags: white house, donald trump, trump-ukraine row, impeachment probe
Location: United States, District of Columbia


