'One of hardest decision of my life': Kamala Harris drops out of presidential bid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 4, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 9:35 am IST
In a post on online publishing platform Medium, Harris explained the reasons for the sudden suspension of her campaign.
Harris was among first major Democratic Party leaders to announce her presidential run in last January, which was attended by a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters.
 Harris was among first major Democratic Party leaders to announce her presidential run in last January, which was attended by a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters. (Photo: File)

Washington: In a surprise announcement, Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 US presidential race.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today," Harris said in a tweet. "But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting everyday for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the people. All the people," Harris added..

 

A latest poll released on Monday saw her dropping down to a mere 3 per cent, reflecting that her campaign was struggling to make traction ahead of what was being viewed as one of the most polarised elections in American history.

Harris was among first major Democratic Party leaders to announce her presidential run in last January, which was attended by a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters.

In a post on online publishing platform Medium, Harris explained the reasons for the sudden suspension of her campaign.

"I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days (I) have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue," she wrote.

She also said: "I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can't tell you -- my supporters and volunteers -- that I have a path forward if I don't believe I do.”

"So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret but also with deep gratitude that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight," she wrote, referring to the causes she has been vocal about.

Harris said her campaign uniquely spoke to the experiences of Black women and people of colour — and their importance to the success and future of this party.

"Our campaign demanded no one should be taken for granted by any political party. We will keep up that fight because no one should be made to fight alone," she asserted.

"And I believe our campaign showed every child in America regardless of their colour or gender that there are no limits to who can lead and hold positions of power in our country. In that way this campaign has been so much bigger than me," she said.

 

