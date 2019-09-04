World America 04 Sep 2019 Hurricane Dorian kil ...
World, America

Hurricane Dorian kills five in Bahamas

AFP
Published Sep 4, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 3:38 am IST
Category 5 storm makes landfall as US starts mass evacuations on east coast.
A woman seeks cover from wind, blowing sand and rain whipped up by Hurricane Dorian as she walks on the beach on Monday in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall near Cocoa Beach as a category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn north and stay off the Florida coast, lessening the impact on the area. (Photo: AFP)
 A woman seeks cover from wind, blowing sand and rain whipped up by Hurricane Dorian as she walks on the beach on Monday in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall near Cocoa Beach as a category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn north and stay off the Florida coast, lessening the impact on the area. (Photo: AFP)

Port Saint Lucie (US): Monster storm Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, killing at least five people and spurring mass evacuations on the US east coast.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis termed the hurricane a “historic tragedy” for the archipelago. “Thus far, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed that there are five deaths in Abaco,” Minnis told a news conference, referring to the islands where Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, packing blistering winds of 290 kilometers per hour.

 

“Teams will go to Abaco as soon as possible for a full and proper assessment and identification,” he said.

As Dorian ground to a standstill, pounding Grand Bahama further to the west of the island chain, the Bahamas tourism and aviation ministry announced the start of rescue operations “in parts where it is safe.”

US forecasters said the storm would keep hammering the Bahamas overnight into Tuesday.

For many, the wait for help to arrive has been terrifying.

A text message seen by AFP from a woman named Kendra Williams, who lives on Grand Bahama said: “We are under water; we are up in the ceiling. Can someone please assist us or send some help. Please. Me and my six grandchildren and my son, we are in the ceiling.”

Abaco resident Ramond A. King captured scenes of devastation in footage provided to AFP, showing flooded streets strewn with trees and downed power lines and at least one home washed clearly away.    

...
Tags: hurricane dorian, hubert minnis


