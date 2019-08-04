World America 04 Aug 2019 Trump responsible fo ...
Trump responsible for El Paso shooting; claims Beto O'Rourke

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 10:16 am IST
The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others on Saturday.
The police have arrested 21-year-old suspect, Patrick Crusius, in connection with the incident. (Photo: ANI)
 The police have arrested 21-year-old suspect, Patrick Crusius, in connection with the incident.

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Saturday (local time) claimed that President Donald Trump is responsible for the El Paso shooting in which at least 20 people were killed.

"Yes. We've had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years. During an administration where you've had the president call Mexicans rapists and criminals," The Hill quoted O'Rourke as saying when asked if Trump is responsible for the shooting.

 

"He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country," the former congressman and 2020 presidential candidate added.



"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," the governor of Texas Greg Abbott said.

The police have arrested 21-year-old suspect, Patrick Crusius, in connection with the incident.

The White House has said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

Earlier in the day, O'Rourke condoled the El Paso shooting and extended support to the families of the deceased.

"I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn't happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome," he tweeted.

