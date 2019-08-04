World America 04 Aug 2019 ‘Act of coward ...
World, America

‘Act of cowardice,’ says Donald Trump condemning Texas mass shooting

ANI/AFP
Published Aug 4, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Australian PM Scott Morrison also expressed condolences to families of 20 people who were killed in the shooting in El Paso, Texas.
US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people. (Photo: File)

El Paso: US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

 

“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed sadness and his condolences to the families of the 20 people who were killed in the "terrible and evil" shooting in El Paso, Texas.

"So terribly saddened by the senseless violence in El Paso that has taken so many innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities impacted as well as the first responders. A terrible and evil attack," tweeted Scott Morrison.

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others on Saturday.

"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," the governor of Texas Greg Abbott said.

"We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them."

The police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

The White House has said that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting the local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon posted an Instagram message over the shooting.

"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week," he said. "My heart aches for the community in El Paso, especially for the associates and customers at store 2201 and the families of the victims of today's tragedy. I'm praying for them and I hope you will join me."

...
Tags: mass shooting, donald trump, walmart, el paso, us, scott morrison
Location: United States, Texas, El Paso


Latest From World

The police have arrested 21-year-old suspect, Patrick Crusius, in connection with the incident. (Photo: ANI)

Trump responsible for El Paso shooting; claims Beto O'Rourke

El Paso police haven't released his name, but confirmed the gunman is from Allen near Dallas. (Photo: AFP)

20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting, says Texas governor

Priti Patel

Priti Patel denies backing death penalty

Protesters stand in front of a bus in the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Saturday, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.. — AFP

Hong Kong protesters ignore police, go past endpoint



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting, says Texas governor

El Paso police haven't released his name, but confirmed the gunman is from Allen near Dallas. (Photo: AFP)

Kim Jong Un won't 'disappoint me': Trump despite North Korea's missile tests

The US president has invested a huge amount of political capital in his attempt to persuade Kim to end his country's isolation and give up its nuclear arsenal. (Photo: File)

'Zero chance, it’s not for me': Michelle Obama on running for US President

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday put an end to calls for her to run for President stating that she believes the there are other ways to help the country. (Photo: File)

China no longer US' top trading partner as tariff war continues

As a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, imports from China to the US dropped by 12 per cent and America's export to China fell by 19 per cent, the daily said. (Photo: File)

Boeing plans more changes in 737 MAX after test finds new flaw: Report

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham