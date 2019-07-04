Cricket World Cup 2019

Pak books 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed for 'terror financing'

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Pakistan's counter-terrorism dept said JuD chief and his aides used five trusts to 'raise funds for terrorism financing'.
'Hafiz Saeed of JuD and other leaders were booked in cases of terrorism financing,' the counter-terrorism department statement said. (Photo: File)
Lahore: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday booked 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his 12 accomplices for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to act against terror groups.

Pakistan's counter-terrorism department (CTD) said the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and his aides used five trusts to "raise funds for terrorism financing".

 

"Hafiz Saeed of JuD and other leaders were booked in cases of terrorism financing," the counter-terrorism department statement said.

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets made and held in the names of trusts, including Al-Anfaal, Dawat ul Irshad and Muaz Bin Jabal.

The counter-terrorism department said investigations have been launched into matters of JuD , LeT and FIF regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

"They made these assets from funds of terrorism financing. They held and used these assets to raise more funds for further terrorism financing. They will be prosecuted in Anti Terrorism Courts for commission of these offences," it said.

