World America 04 Jun 2021 Trump says he was ri ...
World, America

Trump says he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab' remark

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2021, 9:33 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 9:33 am IST
He also called for imposing fine on China for the death and destruction they have caused due to this 'lab leak
"Now everyone, even the so-called 'enemy', are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab," said former US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
 "Now everyone, even the so-called 'enemy', are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab," said former US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Washington: Former US President Trump on Thursday (local time) said that he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab'.

"Now everyone, even the so-called 'enemy', are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab," said former US President Donald Trump.

 

He also called for imposing fine on China for the death and destruction they have caused due to this 'lab leak'.

"The correspondence between Dr Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay USD 10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!" added Trump.

After US top coronavirus advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci private emails were revealed to the press the debate over coronavirus coming from Wuhan Lab has sparked once again.

Over 3,000 pages of emails were obtained by the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News and CNN through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, date from January to June 2020.

 

The emails revealed about early days of the US Covid outbreak. Dr Fauci and his colleagues took notice, in the early days, of the theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

With regard to the "lab leak" email, the doctor told CNN he still finds it unlikely that a Wuhan laboratory released the virus. "I don't remember what's in that redacted [email], but the idea I think is quite far-fetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves as well as other people," he said. "I think that's a bit far out."

 

The controversial claim was dismissed by experts last year, who said it was "extremely unlikely". No evidence to support it has emerged.

But in recent days, amid criticism of an inconclusive international probe into the virus' origins and new reports of Covid-related illness in the region weeks before it was officially identified, the theory is once again sparking debate.

...
Tags: wuhan virology lab, chinese virus, imposing fine on china for the death and destruction, dr fauci, lab leak
Location: United States, Washington


Horoscope 04 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)

Xi Jinping's idea of 'lovable' China raises eyebrows

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AFP/File)

Israel's Lapid says he formed new coalition to unseat Netanyahu

Andreas Raounas, 84, the first patient in Island receives from a nurse the vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech against the COVID-19, at a care home in Nicosia, Cyprus. (Photo: AP/File)

Cyprus detects two cases of B.1.617 variant of COVID-19

The security guard opened fire after an argument with the producer of the drama, according to initial information. (Photo: AFP/File)

Nine hurt during TV shoot as security guard opens fire in Pak's Karachi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

US President Joe Biden. (Image source: AFP)

Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor in Acworth, Georgia. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP)

Biden tells migrants 'don't come' as criticism grows

Biden also shrugged off claims that his dismantling of former president Donald Trump's tough stance had encouraged the surge, pointing out that there had been similar surges in 2019 and 2020. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

Police used armored vehicles to smash windows and walls to gain access as a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the attack. (Chet Strange/Getty Images/AFP)

Antigua PM accuses Opposition UPP of supporting Choksi to secure campaign funding

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham