search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

India voices opposition to ‘weaponisation’ of outer space to UN

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Says it should not become an area of conflict, calls for collective efforts to strengthen safety of space-based assets.
India told a session of the UN Disarmament Commmission (UNDC) on Tuesday that deliberations will begin on the new agenda of outer space. (Photo: File)
 India told a session of the UN Disarmament Commmission (UNDC) on Tuesday that deliberations will begin on the new agenda of outer space. (Photo: File)

Washington: India has voiced opposition to the "weaponisation" of outer space, saying it should not become an area of conflict while calling for collective efforts to strengthen safety and security of the space-based assets.

Counsellor (Disarmament) in the Permanent Mission of India to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva Rachita Bhandari told a session of the UN Disarmament Commission (UNDC) on Tuesday that deliberations will begin on the new agenda of outer space - the first in the last 18 years.

 

"India believes that outer space should be an ever expanding frontier of cooperative endeavour rather than an area of conflict," Bhandari said. She said India, as a space-faring nation with wide ranging interests in outer space activities, remained opposed to the "weaponisation of outer space and support collective efforts to strengthen the safety and security of space-based assets".

The group of governmental experts on outer space, which will meet in Geneva in August 2018, has been mandated to make recommendations on the substantive elements of an international legally-binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

Bhandari pointed out that it was important that as the UNDC begins work on outer space, the work already being done on the issue in other areas is not duplicated. "It is equally important to address the broad spectrum of space security in a comprehensive and coherent manner.

"While transparency and confidence- building measures are important in themselves, we believe that they cannot be a substitute for concluding substantive legal measures to ensure the prevention of an arms race in outer space, which should continue to be a priority for the international community," she said.

Bhandari said it was important that member states be given the incentive to protect their interests by investing in legally-binding multilateral instruments rather than by resorting to national measures or interim partial steps that do not fully address the concerns of all space actors. India attaches much importance to the UNDC as the specialised deliberative leg of the disarmament machinery, she said.

"At a time of growing mistrust and rising international tensions as well as numerous challenges to both the disarmament agenda and the disarmament machinery, the role of the UNDC as a platform for dialogue and cooperation assumes even greater significance," she said.

She said the rift between those who believe that nuclear weapons can be made to vanish by fiat and those who believe that nuclear weapons must be asserted even more vigorously today has only grown wider.

"We need to bridge this divide through dialogue and a renewed commitment to multilateralism," she said. Bhandari emphasised that India remained committed to global, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

India has supported the proposal put forward by NAM for the Conference on Disarmament (CD) to commence negotiations on a comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention.

"Without prejudice to the priority we attach to nuclear disarmament, India has also supported the commencement of negotiations of an FMCT (Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty) in the CD on the basis of the agreed mandate. We have called for a meaningful dialogue amongst all States possessing nuclear weapons to build trust and confidence and for reducing the salience of nuclear weapons in security doctrines," she said.

Tags: united nations, outer space, space based assets, india to un
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith not to challenge Cricket Australia's 12-month ban

"I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

Conspiracy theorist claims aliens may soon make contact

The evidence presented by Graham was obtained during a live feed from the ISS on March 31. (Youtube Screengrab/ Conspiracy Depot)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Live streaming, telecast timings and more

A 227-athlete Indian contingent will look to win medals and bring laurels at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)
 

Jwala Gutta takes a dig at Saina Nehwal's IOA outburst over father's accommodation

Jwala Gutta (right) on Tuesday took a jibe at Saina Nehwal (left) in series of tweet without taking her name. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Messenger gets HD videos, 360-degree Photos

High resolution photo news was introduced last fall and Facebook is now launching the ability to share high definition quality videos straight to Messenger.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Tech CEOs push for gun control following YouTube shooting

Police officers are seen at Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California (Photo: Reuters)

Agree 'in spirit', but no plans to extend European privacy law globally: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook was working on a version of the law that would work globally, bringing some European privacy guarantees worldwide. (Photo: File)

Woman opens fire at YouTube headquarters, injures 3 before killing self

Dozens of emergency vehicles quickly converged on the YouTube campus, and police could be seen on televised aerial video systematically frisking several employees leaving the area with their hands raised. (Photo: AP)

Migrant caravan heading to US border puts Mexico in tough spot with Trump

Central American migrant women and children stand in line for food during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan as the group sets up camp at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico. (Photo: AP)

Sharp drop in H-1B visa filing by Indian companies: US daily

US technology companies hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham