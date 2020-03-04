World America 04 Mar 2020 Sanders seizes Calif ...
World, America

Sanders seizes California, Biden surges nation wide in Super Tuesday voting

AP
Published Mar 4, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 10:38 am IST
The clash between Biden and Sanders peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democratic battle will stretch all the way to the July
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other family members, speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vermont. AP Photo
 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other family members, speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vermont. AP Photo

Washington: Bernie Sanders seized Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with a victory in California, while a resurgent Joe Biden scored wins across the country with the backing of a diverse coalition as the Democratic Party’s once-crowded presidential field transformed into a two-man contest.

The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.

 

The clash between Biden and Sanders, each leading coalitions of disparate demographics and political beliefs, peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democratic battle will stretch all the way to the July convention or be decided much sooner.

The former vice president and the three-term senator took aim at each other from dueling victory speeches separated by 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) Tuesday night.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles, knocking one of Sanders’ signature lines.

And without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

Mike Bloomberg’s sole victory was in the territory of American Samoa. The billionaire former New York mayor, who threw more than a half a billion dollars into the Super Tuesday states, will reassess his campaign on Wednesday, according to a person close to his operation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Elizabeth Warren had yet to post any early wins and lost her home state of Massachusetts to Biden in a devastating defeat. She ultimately finished third in the state.

...
Tags: bernie sanders wins, joe biden, joe biden presidential campaign 2020, us democratic candidates, us super tuesday, california vote, super tuesday votes, democrat bernie sanders


Latest From World

Afghan civil society activists hold banners in Dari, Afghanistan. AP Photo

Peace talks in doubt as Taliban attacks Afghan army base

Shelves are empty of hand sanitiser in a supermarket in Sydney. AFP Photo

Covid19 scare prompts 'panic buy' in Australia

Greek Army detain migrants in the village of Mandra, Evros region, at the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday. AP Photo

EU sends diplomats to Turkey and Greece amid fresh migrant crisis

Representational image. AP Photo

After accusing US of "bullying" state media, China hints at retaliation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

World in uncharted territory as virus spreads across the world, WHO says

A doctor and a paramedic from the Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU) of Jalisco stand inside the mobile intensive care medical unit the “UTIM”, the first in Latin America equipped to transfer people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Guadalajara. AFP Photo

After Buttigieg, Klobuchar ends presidential campaign, endorses rival Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) during a campaign event in Dallas, Texas. AFP Photo

Canada oil firm apologizes for using sexualized 'Greta' image

File photo taken on December 9, 2019 of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a press conference with other young activists to discuss the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the IFEMA - Feria de Madrid exhibition centre, in Madrid. A Canadian oil-services company apologized on March 2, 2020 after an outcry over a sticker that showed their logo under a sexualized image targeting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. (AFP)

Covid 19 takes six lives in US; Pence announces treatment to be ready by summer

US Vice President Mike Pence (Centre) speaks along with members of the coronavirus task force during a press briefing at the White House in Washington (AFP Photo)

Pete Buttigieg ends campaign, exits US presidential race

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham