Another Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America: Pentagon

A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana. The Pentagon said February 2 it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States. (Photo by Chase DOAK / CHASE DOAK / AFP)

Washington: The Pentagon on Friday night said that another Chinese surveillance is transiting Latin America.

We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana, leading to US Secretary of State Tony Blinken postponing his planned trip to Beijing.