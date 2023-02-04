  
World, America

Another Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America: Pentagon

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2023, 8:09 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 9:56 am IST
A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana. The Pentagon said February 2 it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States. (Photo by Chase DOAK / CHASE DOAK / AFP)
Washington: The Pentagon on Friday night said that another Chinese surveillance is transiting Latin America.

We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana, leading to US Secretary of State Tony Blinken postponing his planned trip to Beijing.

