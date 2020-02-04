World America 04 Feb 2020 Sanders claims lead ...
World, America

Sanders claims lead as Democratic Party vote turns into fiasco in Iowa

AFP
Published Feb 4, 2020, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Figures show former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg in the second spot in the Democratic caucus
Supporters cheer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a caucus night rally at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
 Supporters cheer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a caucus night rally at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Des Moines (USA): Iowa's vote kick-starting the 2020 US presidential contest degenerated into a fiasco marred by major delays on Monday, with Bernie Sanders claiming a slim lead in the Democratic caucus, citing partial unofficial results.

Figures released by the leftist senator's campaign, five hours after the caucuses opened across Iowa, showed Pete Buttigieg in second spot, a strong showing for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was a national unknown just one year ago.

 

“Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” the 38-year-old military reservist told loudly cheering supporters in what sounded very much like a victory speech. “Because tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”

With chaos on the ground as Democratic party officials reportedly told campaigns not to expect results before sometime Tuesday, Sanders, running as a democratic socialist, took to the microphones to proclaim he had “a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.

“Tonight in this enormously consequential 2020 election, the first state in the country has voted, and today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” said the 78-year-old.

Iowa is a closely-watched test in the months-long process to determine who will face the Republican president in November.

Sanders later took the bold step of releasing internal, unpublished results from nearly 40 percent of precincts, showing him with 28.62 percent of the state delegate equivalent, the all-important figure used to determine who wins the Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg earned 25.71 percent, followed by progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren on 18.42 percent, the data indicated.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the national frontrunner, was in fourth spot, at 15.08 percent, a disappointing showing for the candidate who has consistently claimed he is the person best positioned to take on and defeat Trump.

...
Tags: iowa caucus, bernie sanders, pete buttigieg


Latest From World

A doctor speaks with a patient during an online consultation session at a hospital in Shenyang in Chinas northeastern Liaoning province. AFP Photo

Coronavirus death spreads to Hong Kong as China toll spikes to 425

Malaysia said on Tuesday that India's move to cut back on palm oil purchases is

‘It's temporary’: Malaysia curbs India palm oil import amid CAA criticism row

Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company USD 50 million to secure a plane order. (Photo: File)

2 AirAsia chiefs step aside as probe into Airbus bribery scandal widens

Hong Kongs Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong. AFP Photo

Hong Kong shuts most crossings with China over fear of virus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory to China over Coronavirus

A doctor is seen wearing a facemask while looking at a lung CT image from a patient at a hospital in Wuhan. AFP Photo

Telescope in Hawaii captures Sun in great detail

'Boiling' plasma that covers the Sun is seen in the highest-ever resolution images of the star, taken by the new Daniel K. Inouye Solar telescope. AFP Photo

Ukraine quid pro quo not impeachable: Trump defense

Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for President Donald Trump, answers a question during the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington. AP photo

'The nerve and the gall': Quotes from Day 7 of Trump impeachment trial

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff speaks as fellow impeachment managers look on during press conference after the Senate adjourned for the day during the Senate impeachment trial at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. AFP photo

Weinstein projected dirty acts as norm in showbiz: Accusers

Harvey Weinstein (AP photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham