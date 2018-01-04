search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Worry about Kim’s mental health not Trump’s: White House tells Americans

REUTERS
Published Jan 4, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Trump has at times appeared to dismiss the prospect of a diplomatic solution and both sides have threatened to destroy each other.
Trump and Kim have exchanged repeated insults in recent months in a crisis over North Korea's program to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the United States, raising alarm worldwide. (Photo: File)
  Trump and Kim have exchanged repeated insults in recent months in a crisis over North Korea's program to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the United States, raising alarm worldwide. (Photo: File)

Washington/Seoul:  The White House on Wednesday defended Donald Trump's tweet about the size of his nuclear button, saying Americans should be concerned about the North Korean leader's mental fitness, not their president's.

On Tuesday, Trump responded to a New Year's Day speech in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he had a nuclear button on his desk by saying that his nuclear button "is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

 

The tweet provoked strong criticism, especially from Trump's Democratic opponents, and former Vice President Joe Biden called it dangerously cavalier.

Asked whether Americans should be concerned about the president's mental fitness after he appeared to be speaking so lightly about nuclear threats, White House spokeswoman Sara Sanders told a regular news briefing:

"The president and the people of this country should be concerned about the mental fitness of the leader of North Korea.

"He's made repeated threats, he's tested missiles time and time again for years, and this is a president who's not going to cower down and who's not going to be weak and is going to make sure that he does what he's promised to do and that is stand up and protect the American people."

Trump and Kim have exchanged repeated insults in recent months in a crisis over North Korea's program to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the United States, raising alarm worldwide.

Trump has at times appeared to dismiss the prospect of a diplomatic solution and both sides have threatened to destroy each other.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump had shown "really poor judgment."

"The only war that is worse than one that's intended, is one that is not intended," Biden was quoted as saying by CNN. "This is not a game. This is not about, you know, can I puff my chest out."

"The United States has a role in the world that the world has come to expect. I think the president is much, much too cavalier. And it's dangerous."

Senator Edward Markey, the top Democrat on the Senate's East Asia Subcommittee, said Trump's tweet "bordered on presidential malpractice, needlessly deepening a crisis and squandering a fresh opportunity to attempt diplomacy."

In his New Year speech, Kim warned that the entire United States was in range of North Korea nuclear missiles and added: "A nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat."

Kim said his country would focus in the coming year on mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment, but added that these would be used only if North Korea's security was threatened.

US Vice President Mike Pence told the Voice of America Trump was making clear that "America will not be bullied, America will not be threatened."

He said that while all options remained on the table, there was the opportunity for a peaceable solution to the crisis if "North Korea will abandon their nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions, if they will dismantle those programs."

Hotline Reopened

In his address, Kim also said he was open to speaking with US ally South Korea and would consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea in February.

US officials have responded coolly to this overture and the State Department said North Korea "might be trying to drive a wedge" between Washington and Seoul.

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not contribute to denuclearizing North Korea.

Haley also said Washington was hearing reports that Pyongyang might be preparing to fire another missile and warned of even tougher steps in response if it did so.

On Tuesday, Seoul responded to Kim by proposing high-level discussions at the heavily armed Korean border next week, and on Wednesday North Korea reopened a border hotline that had been closed since February 2016.

South Korean officials at the border received a call from the North at 0630 GMT and officials on both sides conducted a conversation for about 20 minutes, South Korea's unification ministry said. It did not disclose the content of the discussion.

There was no immediate US comment on the reopening of the hotline, although a State Department spokeswoman, Katina Adams, said Washington remained in close contact with Seoul "about a unified response to North Korea."

She said that as South Korea President Moon Jae-in had stated, "'the improvement of relations between North and South Korea cannot advance separately from resolving North Korea's nuclear program.”

The reopening of the hotline came hours after the tweet from Trump, who has repeatedly mocked Kim as "Little Rocket Man".

Kim's New Year's Day speech followed a steep increase in missile launches by North Korea in 2017, as well as its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

North Korea's KCNA news agency quoted Ri Son Gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, as saying talks with South Korea would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Olympics.

"We will try to keep close communications with the south Korean side from sincere stand (sic) and honest attitude, true to the intention of our supreme leadership, and deal with the practical matters related to the dispatch of our delegation," he said.

Tags: kim jong-un, donald trump, united nations




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'I was in a wedding and smashed my face'

Weddings are a special occasion and everyone hopes the affair will go as smoothly as possible. (Photo: Youtube/NoahNicholls)
 

Your hair colour affects how the opposite sex views you

Well, looks like blondes do have more fun! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, Tests ODIs T20s: Schedule, squads, match-timings, live stream

The Proteas, who are the closest challengers to India at the top of the Test rankings, have a full-strength squad as they are boosted with a return of several key players. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman dumps boyfriend because of his ‘creepy’ relationship with his sister

The woman had initially found Jack's close bond with his family attractive. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man beheads lover with sickle as he suspected her of cheating on him

Patel was later arrested by the police (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

Users will soon be getting an option to tap to share on WhatsApp directly from Instagram’s photo sharing screen. The feature is still in testing phase and is available to a very limited number of users.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Chinese globes sold in Canada show India without Kashmir, Arunachal

Social media erupted as Indian-origin customers learnt about ‘Made in China’ globes being sold at leading Canadian stores which depicted Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘disputed area’ and Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China. (Photo: File/Representational)

He lost his job as well as his mind: Trump denounces ex-WH chief strategist

Bannon, who left the White House in August, is also quoted as saying that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election will focus on money laundering. (Photo: AP)

Canadian man earlier captive under Taliban, now accused of sexual assault

Joshua Boyle was freed in October 2017 along with his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children born in captivity. (Photo: AP)

What if Trump’s ‘bigger,’ ‘more powerful’ button does not exist?

Earlier Tuesday, Trump sounded open to the possibility of an inter-Korean dialogue after Kim made a rare overture toward South Korea in a New Year's address. (Photo: File)

And the award goes to? Trump to host ‘Fake news,’ ‘corrupt media’ awards

Trump who shares a bitter relationship with the mainstream American press has said he will announce the ‘most dishonest and corrupt’ media awards next week. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham