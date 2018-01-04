search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Pak plays double game on terror fight, says US

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:44 am IST
The Trump administration expects far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, she said.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington/United Nations: The United States on Tuesday said that Pakistan has been playing a “double game” for years on fighting terrorism. It said that Islamabad will have to “earn” American aid worth millions of dollars by taking decisive action against militants operating from its soil.

The tough message from the US came after an angry tweet from US President Donald Tru-mp on New Year’s day that America had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” by Pakistan in return for its over $33 billion aid in the last 15 years.

 

Soon after the US President’s tweet, the White House confirmed that the US had suspended its $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley defended Mr Trump’s decision to block aid to Pakistan and said, “There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years.”

“They (Pakistanis) work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghan-istan. That game is not acceptable to this administration,” Ms Haley told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The Trump administration expects far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, she said.

“Mr Trump is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding for Pakistan as they continue to harbour and support terrorism,” Ms Haley said.

Tags: us president donald trump, terrorism, pakistan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monogamy may be taking a toll on people's mental health: study

While infidelity remains a leading cause of relationships falling apart, the distress and discord it causes in those that don’t can be arduous (Photo: AFP)
 

Android games could be secretly using the mic to track your habits

Some smartphone games could be listening to sounds using the mic and store your sensitive information.
 

Thala and Chinna thala are back! CSK to retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

After a two-year spot-fixing ban was imposed on CSK in 2015, Raina went on to captain Gujarat Lions (GL) while Dhoni led Sanjeev Goenka-owned Rising Pune Supergiants, before Steve Smith replaced him in the captaincy role. (Photo: PTI)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter goes wild at Donald Trump's most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag reveals Kings XI Punjab's player-retention plans

Discussing KXIP’s pre-auction player retention plan, team director Virender Sehwag said that the side has plans to retain a player and then use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Canadian man earlier captive under Taliban, now accused of sexual assault

Joshua Boyle was freed in October 2017 along with his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children born in captivity. (Photo: AP)

What if Trump’s ‘bigger,’ ‘more powerful’ button does not exist?

Earlier Tuesday, Trump sounded open to the possibility of an inter-Korean dialogue after Kim made a rare overture toward South Korea in a New Year's address. (Photo: File)

And the award goes to? Trump to host ‘Fake news,’ ‘corrupt media’ awards

Trump who shares a bitter relationship with the mainstream American press has said he will announce the ‘most dishonest and corrupt’ media awards next week. (Photo: File)

4-yr-old boy living in closet drugged, says ‘rats, roaches his friends’

The boy’s mother, April Burrier, wasn’t present when the deputies showed up and was arrested later. She’s facing a charge of endangering a child. (Photo: File/Representational)

Wake up Indians! American dream is over: US to stop H-1B visa extension

It aims to impose new restrictions to prevent abuse and misuse of H-1B visas, besides ending the provision of granting extension for those who already have a green card. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham