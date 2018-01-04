search on deccanchronicle.com
4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in California

AP
Published Jan 4, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
The US Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 2 miles from Berkeley.
The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles (64 kilometers) south in San Jose. (Photo: File/Representational)
San Francisco: A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

The US Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

 

No damage or injuries was immediately recorded.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles (64 kilometers) south in San Jose.

Tags: earthquake, us geological survey, natural disaster
Location: United States, California, San Francisco




