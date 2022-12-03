  
World America 03 Dec 2022 'India is a par ...
World, America

'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo)
 Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo)

Washington: India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said, as he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Indian envoy to the US.

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. The Madurai-born Pichai was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year.

He received India's third-highest civilian award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday.

I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me,” 50-year-old Pichai said while accepting the award from India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe),” he said.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests,” Pichai said.

India's Consul General in San Francisco, T V Nagendra Prasad, was also present during the event.

Sandhu said that Pichai represented the limitless possibilities of technology for transformation. “He has been making commendable efforts towards making digital tools, and skills accessible to across various segments of the society in different parts of the globe,” he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of technology that combines 3Ss - speed, simplicity and service, Sandhu hoped that Google would make full use of the digital revolution happening in India.

Pichai said that it had been amazing to return to India many times over the years to see the rapid pace of technological change.

The innovations created in India are benefitting people around the world - from digital payments to voice technology, he said.

“I look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India, as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people, he said.
Businesses are seizing the opportunities for digital transformation, and more people have access to the internet than ever before, including in rural villages, Pichai said.

Prime Minister Modi's Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for that progress and I'm proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses, and communities over two transformative decades, he said.

"Every new technology that arrived at our doorstep made our lives better. And that experience put me on a path to Google, and the chance to help build technology that improves the lives of people all over the world, he said.
Pichai said he sees so much opportunity ahead.

On India taking over the G20 presidency, Pichai said: “It's an amazing opportunity to build consensus on strengthening the global economy by advancing an internet that is open, connected, secure, and works for everyone. That's a goal we share, and are committed to advancing with you.”

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

I am grateful for the opportunity to do this work together and bring the benefits of technology to more people,” Pichai said.

Google this year added 24 new languages to its translation service using a new advancement in machine learning. Eight of them are languages native to India.

“It means so much to see how people can access information and knowledge in their preferred language, and see the world open up to them in new ways. That's why I continue to be so optimistic about technology, and why I believe India can and must continue to lead,” he added.

...
Tags: google ceo sundar pichai, padma bhushan


Horoscope 03 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Padma awards to Pichai, Gen. Rawat, Neeraj, Azad
Committed to comply with local laws: Sundar Pichai on new social media rules
Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Latest From World

The price cap, which was led by the G-7 wealthy democracies, aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices and further fuel inflation. (Image: Twitter)

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

Billions of tonnes of plastics are being produced every year and there is absolutely no way to ensure that this plastic doesn't end up in the environment. (Image: PTI)

Negotiators take first step toward plastic pollution treaty

The UN Security Council (Photo: AP)

We don't need to be told what to do on democracy, says India's UN envoy

People walking across a street in Haizhu district, Guangzhou city, in China's southern Guangdong province, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city. (AFP)

China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Big win for Biden as Democrats keep Senate majority

A file photo of the US Senate in proceedings. (Photo: AP)

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

In a file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

India joins 100 countries in vote to let Ukraine Prez address UN virtually

United Nations General Assembly (Image: AP)

Looking for competition, not conflict with China: Biden

US President Joe Biden. — AP

Jan. 6 panel summons Trump for testimony on Capitol attack

Former US President Donald Trump. (Image: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->