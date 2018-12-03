search on deccanchronicle.com
Will be family decision: Indian-origin Senator, Kamala Harris, on White House bid

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
As per a report, she ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters' preferred nominee to take on President Trump's re-election bid.
 'Over the holiday I will make that decision with my family," Harris said. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington: Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin US Senator, has said that she will decide whether to consider a presidential bid in 2020 during the upcoming holiday season, according to a media report.

Harris, 54, said that her decision to whether run for the president post will be a family decision.

 

"It will ultimately be a family decision," Harris told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski on Saturday during an event in San Francisco.

"And over the holiday I will make that decision with my family," Harris said.

Harris ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters' preferred nominee to take on President Donald Trump's re-election bid, the Politico News reported.

Born in Oakland, California, she is the daughter of an Indian mother who migrated to the US from Chennai in 1960 and a Jamaican-American father.

Her mother Shyamala Gopalan studied science, specifically endocrinology and complex mechanisms of cancer. Her father Donald Harris grew up in Jamaica, where he became a national scholar and earned the opportunity to study economics in the US.

During the Obama era, she was popularly called as the "female Obama". She is considered to be close to Obama, the first black American President, who endorsed her in her various elections including that of the US Senate in 2016. 

...
