search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Three dead, including gunman, at yoga studio shooting in US' Florida

AP
Published Nov 3, 2018, 8:31 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 9:13 am IST
The shooting took place in a small Tallahassee shopping centre and the suspect fatally shot himself.
Police investigators work the scene of a shooting in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo: AP)
 Police investigators work the scene of a shooting in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo: AP)

Florida: A shooter has killed two people and critically wounded five others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself, officials said.

During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping centre. 

 

The suspect fatally shot himself, DeLeo said. City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute. DeLeo said police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police. He said the shooter acted alone. 

"We're all very saddened and shocked by the events that occurred, but it's important that people understand that there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred this evening," DeLeo said.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police investigated. 

City Commissioner Scott Maddox was on the scene. He said on Facebook, "In my public service career I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray." Elle Welling said she was leaving a liquor store across the street from the shopping centre and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances. 

"You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," said Welling, 26, who lives in the neighborhood. 

The plaza is home to popular restaurants, a jewellery store, a framing shop, a hair salon and other businesses. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee. He earlier appeared at a campaign event with former president Barack Obama. 

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted. Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, called DeLeo and the head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get details of the shooting. 

"I will remain in constant communication with law enforcement. We have offered state assistance," Scott tweeted. Tallahassee's crime and murder rate has been an issue in the governor's race, with Gillum's opponent, Republican former US Representative Ron DeSantis, calling the capital Florida's most crime-ridden city, a claim that is incorrect.

...
Tags: florida yoga studio shooting, tallahassee police, tallahassee mayor andrew gillum
Location: United States, Florida, Tallahassee




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple no more $1 trillion company?

The Cupertino, California-based company blamed weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs for a disappointing forecast for sales in the run-up to Christmas that are crucial to results for consumer electronics producers.
 

They made these bricks are made using human urine

The grey bricks are produced in a lab over eight days using urine, calcium, sand and bacteria. Fertilizers are also produced during the processes. (Photo: University of Cape Town)
 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US reimposes all Iran sanctions lifted under nuclear deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions are 'aimed at fundamentally altering the behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran.' (Representational Image | AP)

New US rule makes hiring tougher under H-1B, popular among Indians

The H-1B visa, popular among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. (Representational Image)

Taking cue from US, Brazil's Bolsonaro to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

The move from Tel Aviv, which will defy Palestinians and most of the world, is the latest controversial announcement by the former army captain, who has wasted no time implementing his hardline conservative agenda since his election win on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Sanctions on Khashoggi's killers may take ‘handful more weeks’, says Mike Pompeo

Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of the Washington Post which Jamal Khashoggi wrote for, urged the Trump administration to take a tougher line. (Photo: File | AFP)

Oklahoma shooting: 18-yr-old killed, 2 teenage girls hurt; woman in custody

The shooting was reported around 6.30 am local time at a home in Nuyaka. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said that the young man was found dead at the scene, one of the girls was in critical condition and the other was stable. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham