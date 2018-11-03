search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Sanctions will hit Iran in a big way from Nov 5: Donald Trump

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
President Trump said Iran was not the same country which it was when he started almost two years ago.
In May, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) terming it disastrous. (Photo: File)
 In May, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) terming it disastrous. (Photo: File)

Washington: Sanctions will hit Iran in a big way from November 5, US President Donald Trump has said, asserting that the "toughest-ever" punitive measures have been put in place for a "corrupt regime" in Tehran.

Speaking with the reporters at the White House on Friday before leaving on a campaign trail, President Trump said Iran was not the same country which it was when he started almost two years ago.

 

"Iran is a much different country since I terminated that deal. That was one of the most ridiculous deals ever made by any country, at any time: the Iran nuclear deal," he said.

"They're very serious sanctions. They're very big. They'll be elevated from there. But, as you know, sanctions are starting on Iran and, Iran is taking a very big hit," he added.

In May, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) terming it disastrous.

Under the Obama-era deal, involving five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany, Iran agreed to stop its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

After the US' withdrawal from the deal, Trump signed fresh sanctions against Iran and warned countries against any cooperation with Tehran over its controversial nuclear weapons programme.

Iran has dismissed these charges and maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

"And just today, we riposted all sanctions that were lifted under that horrible deal. We now have in place the toughest ever sanctions on a corrupt regime in Iran," Trump told his supporters at an election rally in West Virginia.

Earlier in an interview with the Sean Hannity Show, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that Iran was the world's largest state sponsor of terror.

"We're trying to change the ayatollah and Qasem Soleimani's behavior to keep the American people safe and secure. That's the mission, these sanctions are a part of our effort, and they're already being felt by the Iranian leadership," he said.

On Monday, November 5, the US will not only be re-imposing the sanctions that were in place before the Iranian nuclear deal was entered into, but there'll be over several hundred designations, Pompeo said.

"We will ultimately move Iran to zero crude oil. That'll take us some number of months to do that. We've been able to do that in a way that hasn't had a huge impact on crude oil prices. That's a good thing for American consumers," Pompeo said.

However, the US is expected to give a short-term waiver to eight countries which could include India because of its commitment to significantly reduces import of oil from Iran.

The waiver would be granted for six months period and then would be re-evaluated by the United States, Special US Representative on Iran, Brian Hook said.

...
Tags: donald trump, us sanction on iran, iran nuclear deal
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian-American arrested in California over H-1B visa fraud

Kavuru has been charged with 10 counts of visa fraud and as many counts of mail fraud in connection with a scheme to maintain a pool of foreign workers for the clients of his consulting companies. (Representational Image)

UN chief urges Lankan prez to allow vote in Parl 'as soon as possible'

Guterres highlighted the Sri Lankan government's responsibility to ensure peace, security and respect for the rule of law. (Photo: File)

Sanctions are coming: Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' style message for Iran

'SANCTIONS ARE COMING,' reads the mock movie poster. Each 'O' is crossed by vertical lines, like in the 'Game of Thrones' logo and the words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background. (Photo: Twitter | @realDonaldTrump)

'Terrorism most serious violation of human rights': India at UN

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India said terrorism is the most serious violation of human rights emanating from beyond its borders and urged global community to take resolute action against it. (Photo: AP)

Three dead, including gunman, at yoga studio shooting in US' Florida

Police investigators work the scene of a shooting in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham