search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Sanctions are coming: Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' style message for Iran

AFP
Published Nov 3, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
'We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,' HBO said.
'SANCTIONS ARE COMING,' reads the mock movie poster. Each 'O' is crossed by vertical lines, like in the 'Game of Thrones' logo and the words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background. (Photo: Twitter | @realDonaldTrump)
 'SANCTIONS ARE COMING,' reads the mock movie poster. Each 'O' is crossed by vertical lines, like in the 'Game of Thrones' logo and the words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background. (Photo: Twitter | @realDonaldTrump)

Washington: "Game of Thrones" fans are primed for the final season, but starring Donald Trump? Well not quite, though the president had a laugh at Iran's expense Friday by posing in a GoT-style picture.

"SANCTIONS ARE COMING," reads the mock movie poster Trump tweeted Friday, echoing the HBO swords-sex-dragons-and-zombie series' signature line: "winter is coming."

 

Each "O" in the fictional Trump title is crossed by vertical lines, just like in the "Game of Thrones" logo.

The words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background or possibly the smoking ruins of a diplomatic battlefield.

Trump was referring to a host of new sanctions set to be imposed on Iran by the United States, after Washington ditched an agreement reached under Barack Obama's administration to lift sanctions in exchange for controls over Tehran's nuclear programs.

The punitive measures were announced on Friday but will take effect from Monday.

As for HBO, it isn't amused by Trump's fantasy poster.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," said HBO in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump, who followed his real estate career with a spell as a reality TV host, is no stranger to self-promotion, telling rallies that by every metric imaginable he is enjoying unprecedented success.

"The greatest movement in the history of our country," he calls the populist revolt that saw him beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a relatively tight margin -- although he calls it "a landslide."

...
Tags: donald trump, game of thrones, us sanctions on iran, sanctions are coming
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

Men who exercise regularly have more stamina in bedroom

Researchers also said that the longevity of sexual intercourse also applied to men who walked briskly for 90 minutes daily. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lexus NX 300h vs BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60: Performance comparison

let's take a look at the powertrain of these SUVs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Terrorism most serious violation of human rights': India at UN

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India said terrorism is the most serious violation of human rights emanating from beyond its borders and urged global community to take resolute action against it. (Photo: AP)

Three dead, including gunman, at yoga studio shooting in US' Florida

Police investigators work the scene of a shooting in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo: AP)

US reimposes all Iran sanctions lifted under nuclear deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions are 'aimed at fundamentally altering the behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran.' (Representational Image | AP)

New US rule makes hiring tougher under H-1B, popular among Indians

The H-1B visa, popular among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. (Representational Image)

Taking cue from US, Brazil's Bolsonaro to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

The move from Tel Aviv, which will defy Palestinians and most of the world, is the latest controversial announcement by the former army captain, who has wasted no time implementing his hardline conservative agenda since his election win on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham