World America 03 Oct 2019 'You're no ...
World, America

'You're not going to destroy me and my family': Joe Biden to Donald Trump:

REUTERS
Published Oct 3, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 9:14 am IST
'Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me,' Biden said.
Biden, in return, accused President Trump of abuse of power in a statement sent to reporters before his speech on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 Biden, in return, accused President Trump of abuse of power in a statement sent to reporters before his speech on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump described him as "stone-cold crooked," Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender in the 2020 race for the White House, vowed on Wednesday the Republican president is "not going to destroy me."

"Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me," Biden said in prepared remarks distributed by his campaign in advance of an appearance in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday night.

 

"I'm not going anywhere, You're not going to destroy me and you're not going to destroy my family. I don't care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get," said Biden, who leads in most opinion polls among the 19 Democrats seeking their party's nomination to face President Trump in next year's election.

The back-and-forth came as Trump, first in a series of tweets and then at a news conference, angrily denounced an impeachment inquiry concerning a July call in which Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian company while his father was vice president.

Democrats have accused Trump of pressuring a vulnerable US ally to meddle in the 2020 election for his own political benefit. On Wednesday, Trump insisted that he had acted appropriately, and called Biden and his son "stone-cold crooked."

The president has repeatedly accused the pair of wrongdoing without providing any evidence. Biden, in return, accused President Trump of abuse of power in a statement sent to reporters before his speech on Wednesday. His campaign said Mr Biden intended at the Reno event to portray Trump as a frightened bully. "He did it because, like every bully in history - he's afraid," Biden planned to say of Trump's accusations against him and his son.

"He's afraid of just how badly I would beat him next November."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: joe biden, donald trump, trump-ukraine row
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The government will fail in its duty if it does not take that call, Jaishankar said, adding that instructions given to the security forces have been to exercise extreme restraint. (Photo: File)

'Natural for Pak to paint apocalyptic scenarios': Jaishankar on Article 370

Putin also took aim at the Mueller Report, which concluded that Russia tried to swing the 2016 election in the Republican's favour but did not establish evidence of collusion between the Trump camp and Moscow. (Photo: File)

'Yes! We absolutely will': Putin jokes about meddling in US elections

Slain police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal. (Photo: Twitter)

Thousands attend fallen Sikh cop's 'fit for a king' funeral

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. (Photo: File)

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, Kashmir with US counterpart in Washington



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Natural for Pak to paint apocalyptic scenarios': Jaishankar on Article 370

The government will fail in its duty if it does not take that call, Jaishankar said, adding that instructions given to the security forces have been to exercise extreme restraint. (Photo: File)

Thousands attend fallen Sikh cop's 'fit for a king' funeral

Slain police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal. (Photo: Twitter)

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, Kashmir with US counterpart in Washington

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump wanted electrified border wall fortified with snakes: report

Trump also advised that migrants be shot in their legs. (Photo: File)

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham