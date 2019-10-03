World America 03 Oct 2019 US speaker Nancy Pel ...
World, America

US speaker Nancy Pelosi applauds Narendra Modi’s fight against climate change

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Referring to commitment shown by Modi on agreement of climate change, Pelosi said: 'It was not easy. But it was done'.
When Modi came to Washington DC to address a joint session of the Congress, the Congressional leadership met him before the speech, she said. (Photo:File)
 When Modi came to Washington DC to address a joint session of the Congress, the Congressional leadership met him before the speech, she said. (Photo:File)

Washington: Applauding Narendra Modi's commitment to tackle climate change, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said the Indian Prime Minister has upheld the values of Gandhi by taking on the challenge that poses an existential threat to the planet.

Referring to the "commitment" shown by Modi in ensuring that the agreement on climate change was finalised, Pelosi said: "It was not easy. But it was done". When Modi came to Washington DC to address a joint session of the Congress, the Congressional leadership met him before the speech, she said.

 

"I mentioned about climate crisis and thanked him for his leadership, he talked about Mahatma Gandhi and the environment," she said at an event at the historic Library of Congress organised by the Indian Embassy to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. "He (Modi) told us whether it was water conservation or whatever it is, Gandhi understood the worth and the respect we had to have for nature," Pelosi said, adding that if Gandhi was alive today, he would have led the movement to take on the challenge threatening God's creation: planet earth.

"We are called to fight this fight, which is the existential threat of our time: really jeopardising the health, security, and future of our children and our grandchildren,” Pelosi said in her key note address. In his remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Pelosi as a political figure who embodies the strength of convictions that is so relevant even today. "Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked at an event at the United Nations what it would have been like had Mahatma Gandhi been like born in a free country. We could perhaps take that even further and ask ourselves what he would advocate today if he was amongst us," he said. "The answer obviously is not a simple one because Gandhi ji's outlook and thoughts spanned a very broad spectrum of human activity. But to the extent we can define it within sharper boundaries, they probably are best captured by the 17 sustainable development goals that the world's seeks to achieve today," he said.

Jaishankar said the very idea of an Indian prime minister talking of girls' toilets in an international address was seen as bizarre. The elite forgot a famous saying of Gandhi that cleanliness is next only to godliness or that human rights were best delivered in the most practical form, access to sanitation, housing, health, education and livelihood, he said.

"Clearly the people of India had a different appreciation and conveyed that emphatically when the time came. Today, if there is one challenge that Gandhi ji would like us to focus on, that is that of combating climate change," he said. Through a mix of policy and advocacy there has been a fundamental shift in the way in which India approaches this issue, Jaishankar said, adding that at Paris, it was India's mediation that brought together different constituencies and interests.

Stating that the House Speaker has shown commendable leadership on a similar set of priorities in the US, Jaishankar said, "Your commitment towards clean governance and green development is widely recognised." "Your presence here today underlines the impact that the life and message of Mahatma Gandhi has had on your own endeavours from your early youth," he added. While Gandhi could never travel to US, his work was closely followed there, said the Indian ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, Shringla said both the US Senate and House of Representatives have introduced resolutions recalling Gandhi's contribution to mankind, emphasising the shared influence of his teachings on human rights, on civil rights leaders around the world, including Dr Martin Luther King, and highlighting the shared values of the people of India and the US.

Shringla thanked Senators Bob Menendez, Ted Cruz, Mark Warner, John Cornyn and Representatives George Holding, Brad Sherman, Joe Wilson, Peter King, Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Frank Pallone and Pete Olson among others their valuable co-sponsorship of these resolutions. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney has also introduced a resolution for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to honour Mahatma Gandhi, he said. Jaishankar, on the occasion, presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to Pelosi.

"I will display it with great pride in the Speaker's office of the capital of the United States so that anyone who visits there will see that respect and admiration that we have (for Gandhi)," Pelosi said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, nancy pelosi, climate change
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: File)

UK: PM Boris Johnson set to suspend UK Parliament from October 8 to 14

Biden, in return, accused President Trump of abuse of power in a statement sent to reporters before his speech on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

'You're not going to destroy me and my family': Joe Biden to Donald Trump

The government will fail in its duty if it does not take that call, Jaishankar said, adding that instructions given to the security forces have been to exercise extreme restraint. (Photo: File)

'Natural for Pak to paint apocalyptic scenarios': Jaishankar on Article 370



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'You're not going to destroy me and my family': Joe Biden to Donald Trump:

Biden, in return, accused President Trump of abuse of power in a statement sent to reporters before his speech on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

'Natural for Pak to paint apocalyptic scenarios': Jaishankar on Article 370

The government will fail in its duty if it does not take that call, Jaishankar said, adding that instructions given to the security forces have been to exercise extreme restraint. (Photo: File)

Thousands attend fallen Sikh cop's 'fit for a king' funeral

Slain police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal. (Photo: Twitter)

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, Kashmir with US counterpart in Washington

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump wanted electrified border wall fortified with snakes: report

Trump also advised that migrants be shot in their legs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham