search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Woman 'raped' by Facebook friend, sues social network; claims enabled sex trafficking

REUTERS
Published Oct 3, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 10:15 am IST
The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court papers filed in Harris County District Court in Houston on Monday.
Facebook did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment. (Photo: File)
 Facebook did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment. (Photo: File)

Texas: A Texas woman, claiming that she was raped, beaten and sex trafficked at the age of 15 by a pimp who posed as a Facebook "friend," has filed suit against the social network, alleging its executives knew minors were being lured into the sex trade on their platform.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court papers filed in Harris County District Court in Houston on Monday, also named as defendants the now-shuttered classified ads website Backpage.com and its founders.

 

Facebook did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

Attorneys for Backpage.com and the former employees named in the lawsuit as defendants also did not return calls for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was "friended" on Facebook in 2012 by a user who appeared to know several of her real-life friends. The man messaged her through Facebook, according to the lawsuit, which was seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit alleges that at one point following an argument with her mother, the trafficker offered to console her, but after picking her up from her home he beat and raped her and took pictures that were posted on Backpage.com.

The lawsuit says Facebook did not do enough to verify the user's identity, which the lawsuit said was false, and that Jane Doe was never warned that sex traffickers were operating on the social media network.

The plaintiff's attorneys, David Harris and Louie Cook of the law firm Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP in Houston, did not reply to requests for comment.Backpage.com was shut down by authorities earlier this year after a Justice Department investigation into allegations that the website was used primarily to sell sex.

Tags: facebook, rape, harris county district court, social media network
Location: United States, Texas, Houston




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul to open: India declare 12-man squad for 1st Test vs Windies

Shaw, who earned a maiden call-up midway into the England tour but did not get a game, has been preferred over Mayank Agarwal for the series opener. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe swinging by Venus on way to sun

This illustration from NASA shows the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. Launched in August 2018, the spacecraft will get a gravity assist on October 3, 2018, as it passes within 1,500 miles of Venus. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)
 

Scrawny dwarf planet, named Goblin, found well beyond Pluto

A round frozen world just 186 miles (300 kilometres) across, the Goblin was spotted by astronomers in 2015 around Halloween, thus its spooky name. (Photo: AP)
 

Bangladeshi group hacks Virat Kohli’s website, hits out at ICC; here’s what happened

While Virat Kohli did not feature in the Asia Cup, India managed to beat Bangladesh in the final to win the tournament for the seventh time. (Photo: AP)
 

To hell with what people have to say: Ravi Shastri claps back at trolls

Shastri hit back at trolls saying he is not worried about his job as long as he is performing his best. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries, perks of MPs in 4 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a 100 per cent salary hike for MPs in the Union budget 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser Ford at public rally

Trump, in his address to his supporters in Mississippi raised doubts over the allegations of Ford, as a result of which the lives of Kavanaugh is in tatters, he said. (Photo: AFP | File)

Canada revokes Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's honorary citizenship

Suu Kyi is the first person to have her honorary Canadian citizenship revoked. (Photo: AP | File)

Donald Trump helped his parents evade millions in taxes: report

The Times said Trump's parents, Fred and Mary Trump, who died respectively in 1999 and 2000, transferred more than USD 1 billion in wealth to their five children. (Photo: AFP | File)

Donald Trump says tensions with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 'all worked out'

'There was a lot of tension between he and I and more specifically. It's all worked out. You know when it ended? About 12 last night,' Trump said at a White House news conference. (Photo File)

Trump defends Kavanaugh, says has 'open mind' if something new comes up

'I don't want to talk about Plan B, because I hope that he gets approved. I hope that the report comes out like I really think it should. I think it will. I hope. I hope,' Trump said. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham