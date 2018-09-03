search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

10 including children shot at in apartment complex in California

REUTERS
Published Sep 3, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.
Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)

California: Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.

"We got a call about 10:45 pm for shots fired," said San Bernadino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."

 

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26.

Tags: california, san bernardino, children shot, apartment complex in california
Location: United States, California, San Bernardino




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
 

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter's livid! Hardik Pandya slammed as India lose Test series in England

Hardik Pandya scored just fours and scalped only a wicket, conceding 85 runs, as India lost the Southampton Test by 60 runs and lost the five-match series, with one match still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

Silver lining in India’s Test series loss! Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record

Kohli, who scored 58 runs on Sunday, became the first Indian to score 4000 Test runs as the skipper of the team. What’s more, he went past former captain MS Dhoni, who aggregated 3454 runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Maybe I was too friendly: Bishop apologises for ‘groping’ Ariana Grande at funeral

After her performance, Ariana Grande was congratulated by Bishop Charles H Ellis III, who wrapped his arm around her, his hand high above her waist and his fingers pressed against her chest. (Photo: AP)

California: Indian origin doctor gets 63 months in jail for health care fraud

In addition to the prison term, Judge Koh sentenced Vilasini Ganesh to a 3-year term of supervised release and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of over USD 344,000. (Representational image)

'ER' actor, Vanessa Marquez shot dead by police for waving airgun

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on 'ER' from 1994 to 1997 and also appeared on several other shows including 'Seinfeld' and 'Melrose Place.' (Photo: AP)

Twitter suggests users to start unfollowing people

Twitter Logo

Facebook, Twitter execs before Congress

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are scheduled to testify on Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.(Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham