Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 03 Jul 2019 4 Indian-Americans a ...
World, America

4 Indian-Americans arrested in US for H-1B visa fraud

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 10:03 am IST
The conspiracy charge carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine.
Four Indian-American executives from two IT staffing companies have been arrested on charges of fraudulently using the H-1B visa programme to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors, a US attorney has said. (Representational Image)
 Four Indian-American executives from two IT staffing companies have been arrested on charges of fraudulently using the H-1B visa programme to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors, a US attorney has said. (Representational Image)

Washington: Four Indian-American executives from two IT staffing companies have been arrested on charges of fraudulently using the H-1B visa programme to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors, a US attorney has said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

 

Vijay Mane, 39, Venkataramana Mannam, 47, and Fernando Silva, 53, from New Jersey while Sateesh Vemuri, 52, from California were each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Vemuri made his initial appearance on July 1 before the US Magistrate Judge Steven C Mannion in Newark federal court while Mannam and Silva appeared before the US Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre in Newark federal court on June 25. Mane appeared before Judge Wettre on June 27.

All were released on USD 250,000 bond, the Department of Justice said.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine.

According to the Department of Justice, Mane, Mannam, and Vemuri controlled two IT staffing companies-- Procure Professionals Inc and Krypto IT Solutions Inc-- located in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Similarly, Silva and Mannam also controlled another New Jersey staffing company, referred to in the complaint as "Client A."

They used Procure and Krypto to recruit foreign nationals and sponsor them for H-1B visas, which allow recipients to live and work temporarily in the US in positions requiring specialised skills.

To expedite their visa applications, the defendants caused Procure and Krypto to file H-1B applications falsely asserting that the foreign worker/beneficiaries had already secured positions at Client A, when, in reality, no such positions existed, federal prosecutors alleged.

Instead, they used these fraudulent applications to build a "bench" of job candidates already admitted to the United States, who could then be hired out immediately to client companies without the need to wait through the visa application process, giving the defendants an advantage over their competitors in the staffing industry.

...
Tags: h-1b visa, indian, america, us, arrest
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The burger by the fast food giant is similar to

McDonald's to introduce vegan burger in Israel

Repeating remarks he made the day before, Netanyahu urged Europe on Tuesday to increase pressure on Iran. (Photo: File)

Iran trying to ‘blackmail’ world by violating nuclear deal: Israel

Few official details of the shooting were immediately available. (Photo: AP)

4 injured in San Francisco-area shopping mall shooting

Khan also spoke about the economy and said that it would improve as the difficult time was over. (Photo: File)

Pay back ‘looted’ money, leave Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to Zardari, Sharif



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan recently attracted criticism after she was spotted carrying a handbag that was priced USD 50,000 during her trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)
 

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video of cow playing football goes viral

The video of the cow has left twitterverse in splits, with some even calling it a reincarnation of a football legend in the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo! (Photo: Screengrab)
 

McDonald's to introduce vegan burger in Israel

The burger by the fast food giant is similar to "The Big Vegan" launched by it in Germany earlier this year. (Photo: File)
 

MG Hector variants in images: Style, super, smart and sharp

On the inside, the biggest addition is the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

4 injured in San Francisco-area shopping mall shooting

Few official details of the shooting were immediately available. (Photo: AP)

US economist David Lipton named as interim leader of IMF

'We accept Ms Lagarde’s decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period,' the board said. (Photo: File)

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world’s fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune, the CNN business reported. (Photo: File)

Voice recorder found in Texas plane crash; some victims identified

Two crew members and eight passengers died when the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into the unoccupied building Sunday morning at Addison Municipal Airport, north of Dallas. (Photo: AP)

American, 33, who was deported to El Salvador two years ago returns home

He was living in the US without authorization and an immigration judge ordered his deportation that year. His wife and children are all US citizens. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham