Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 03 Jul 2019 37-year-old Indian-o ...
World, America

37-year-old Indian-origin truck driver in US kills wife, 3 others; arrested

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 11:51 am IST
The suspect was arrested in a Wal-Mart parking lot at 2 pm on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the home.
Gurpreet Singh, the Ohio truck driver, has been arrested in Connecticut. (Photo: Facebook/ Branford Police Department)
 Gurpreet Singh, the Ohio truck driver, has been arrested in Connecticut. (Photo: Facebook/ Branford Police Department)

Washington: A 37-year-old Indian-origin truck driver has been arrested in the US on charges of murdering his wife and three other relatives in April this year, authorities have said.

Gurpreet Singh, the Ohio truck driver, has been arrested in Connecticut.

 

He was being held in New Haven County pending extradition to Ohio to face four aggravated murder charges, West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said.

Herzog did not say why Singh was in Connecticut, Fox News reported.

The Branford police department said in a statement on Facebook that West Chester Police had notified them that Singh was staying at a local residence. The suspect was arrested in a Wal-Mart parking lot at 2 pm on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the home.

Singh called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four "on the ground and bleeding" in a West Chester apartment where he lived.

The victims were later identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; Amarjit Kaur, 58; Parmjit Kaur, 62, and Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59. The Butler County coroner said all four died from gunshot wounds to the head and each victim was shot at least twice.

After the murder, Singh told the police that he and Shalinderjit Kaur had been married for 17 years and had three children.

Family members identified Parmjit Kaur and Hakitakat Singh Pannag as his wife''s parents and Amarjit Kaur as Parmjit''s sister. Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.

Singh and Kaur's children were staying with other relatives at the time of the slayings and police said Tuesday they were safe but wouldn't say where they were.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser declined to discuss details of the investigation, saying the case will be presented to a grand jury, which could help determine whether the suspect would face the death penalty upon conviction.

According to Herzog, "This process is complicated and takes time. Preserving the integrity of this case is crucial to the process."

Fox19 reported that Singh was questioned as a witness the night of the murders, but was not taken into custody at the time.

Investigators combed the apartment complex for clues. At one point, divers recovered a gun from a pond behind the building where the murders took place. However, authorities have not confirmed that the gun was used in the killings.

...
Tags: us, indian, truck driver, wife, murder, arrested
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The increased seismic activity indicated a shift in the 'shallow magma storage system' under the mountain, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said in an advisory. (Photo: AP)

Alert level raised at world's largest volcano in Hawaii

Two persons were shot dead and another was injured at Pakistan's international airport in Lahore city by unidentified attackers on Wednesday, police said, causing panic among passengers within the lounge. (Representational Image)

2 shot dead, one injured at Lahore airport in Pakistan

More than 200 people were killed in western Japan last July, when prolonged heavy rain triggered landslides and flood. (Photo: Representational)

Japan's Kagoshima city orders 600,000 residents to take shelter in evacuation centres

Emanuela Orlandi, the missing girl from 1983 (Photo: AP)

Two tombs in Vatican City will be opened to investigate 1983 cold case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video

It shows the mother rhino lying on the ground, lifeless, while her baby tries to wake her up desperately - at one point even trying to suckle her. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Match-winning lady: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-yr-old cricket fan

Virat Kohli was seen having a conversation with her after India's victory. (Photo: Virat Kohli | Twitter)
 

Luka Chuppi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hide their faces with masks; pic inside

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Help, 40 days here': Migrants crammed into US border facilities cry for aid

The DHS watchdog issued the report after visits to five US Customs and Border Protection agency facilities and two ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley area during the week of June 10. (Photo: AP | File)
 

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan recently attracted criticism after she was spotted carrying a handbag that was priced USD 50,000 during her trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)
 

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Chinese missile launch in disputed South China Sea was 'disturbing': Pentagon

China has not confirmed the missile tests yet. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

4 Indian-Americans arrested in US for H-1B visa fraud

Four Indian-American executives from two IT staffing companies have been arrested on charges of fraudulently using the H-1B visa programme to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors, a US attorney has said. (Representational Image)

4 injured in San Francisco-area shopping mall shooting

Few official details of the shooting were immediately available. (Photo: AP)

US economist David Lipton named as interim leader of IMF

'We accept Ms Lagarde’s decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period,' the board said. (Photo: File)

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world’s fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune, the CNN business reported. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham