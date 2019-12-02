World America 02 Dec 2019 'Unsure of fair ...
World, America

'Unsure of fair process': White House to skip impeachment probe hearing

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 8:53 am IST
The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House would not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president. (Photo: File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House will not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president.

"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives, Jerry Nadler on Sunday.

 

The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.

"Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing," Cipollone wrote.

 

Tags: donald trump, trump-ukraine row, impeachment probe, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


