The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 02 Nov 2020 Trump denies report ...
World, America

Trump denies report that he would declare poll victory early

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
At the same time, he indicated that his team is gearing up for a legal battle on the election night itself
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (AFP)
  U.S. President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (AFP)

Fayetteville: US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday, but hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle post the election.

"No, no that was a false report," Trump told reporters at the Charlotte airport in North Carolina amidst a news report that he is planning to prematurely declare victory on the election night. At the same time, he indicated that his team is gearing up for a legal battle on the election night itself.

 

"I think it is a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it is a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing," Trump said.

"We are going in the night of -- as soon as the election is over -- we are going in with our lawyers," he said as he criticised the decision taken by the Supreme Court to allow ballots to be received after Election Day in several battleground states.

"I think there is a great danger to it and I think a lot of fraud and misuse can take place," the president said. "I think it is a very dangerous, terrible thing. And I think it is terrible when we cannot know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers. I think it is a terrible thing," he added.

 

Critical of the Supreme Court decision, Trump said: "I think it is a very dangerous decision because you are going to have one or two or three states, depending on how it ends up, where they are tabulating ballots, and the rest of the world is waiting to find out. And I think there is a great danger to it, and I think a lot of fraud and misuse could take place."

Trump said if people wanted to get their ballots in, they should have gotten their ballots in long before. "They do not have to put their ballots in the same day, they could have put their ballots in a month ago. And we think it is a ridiculous decision," he said.

 

The president said he is doing well in the election. "We have great crowds. The first two were extremely cold. But they are great people, so that warmed it up," he said.

"We are doing tremendous numbers. Florida is doing very well. Ohio, as you heard, is doing phenomenally well. I think we are ahead in Ohio from four years ago, and we won by eight. If you look at North Carolina, we are doing great. I think we are doing well all over," he asserted.

"Georgia...is in our camp all the way. Texas is beyond good. We seem to be doing well all over. And that is not based on polls, that is based on numbers based on early ballots. So we are very happy with it. I think Michigan is plus-two, it just came out. We are plus-two in Michigan. We are really doing incredibly well," Trump said.

 

...
Tags: poll victory, us elections 2020, donald trump


Latest From World

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. (Twitter/@AbdulRe81179573)

Pakistan leader likely to be booked for treason over Abhinandan remarks

Census workers collect information from a woman in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on November 1, 2020, as millions of census-takers began knocking on doors for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers. (AFP)

China begins once-a-decade census of world's largest population

A throng of supporters listen to a video message as they await President Donald Trump for a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP)

18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 virus cases, 700 deaths: study

French soldiers and Municipal Police officers stand behind a cordon-off area near the Orthodox Church where an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting before fleeing, on October 31, 2020 in Lyon, said a police source. - The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named. (AFP)

Greek Orthodox priest shot outside French church, suspect arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 virus cases, 700 deaths: study

A throng of supporters listen to a video message as they await President Donald Trump for a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP)

Trump administration turns to immigration as election nears

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out a series of of immigration measures in recent days. The agency is helping to revive an issue that was at the heart of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, but largely on the back burner in the current one. (AP)

Trump to resume in-person campaigning but refuses debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, following campaign events in New Jersey. (AFP)

Chile scientists study potential coronavirus mutation in remote Patagonia

Other studies outside Chile have also indicated that the coronavirus can evolve as it adapts to its human hosts. (AFP)

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Replacing the computerised draw of lots to decide on the successful H-1B applicants, the DHS said it is expected to help counter the downward pressure on the wages of American workers that is created by an annual influx of relatively lower-paid, new cap-subject H-1B workers. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham