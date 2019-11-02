World America 02 Nov 2019 Elon Musk quitting T ...
World, America

Elon Musk quitting Twitter for Reddit? Tesla billionaire says he’s going ‘offline’

AFP
Published Nov 2, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Musk and the SEC early this year reached a deal to settle their differences over his Twitter use.
Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year. (Photo: FIle)
 Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year. (Photo: FIle)

San Francisco: Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favour of popular news and discussion platform Reddit.

Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colourful serial entrepreneur who is known for tweeting so freely that he landed in hot water with the US Securities and Exchange Commission which accused him of misleading investors on the platform.

 

"Not sure about good of Twitter," Musk told his more than 29 million followers in a series of rapid-fire tweets.

"Reddit still seems good."

"Going offline," Musk concluded.

Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year.

Musk called the British caver a "pedo guy" on Twitter following a highly public spat between the two after Musk travelled to Thailand and offered to assist in rescue efforts.

Musk said in a court filing last month that he did not mean to accuse the caver of paedophilia when he referred to him as "pedo guy."

In the filing, Musk claimed the term was a common insult used in South Africa when he was growing up, synonymous with "creepy old man."

The case is set to go to trial on December 2.

Musk's trouble with the SEC meanwhile stems from multiple tweets.

In February 2018 he posted that Tesla would make 500,000 cars in 2019 -- up from the 400,000 that the company had estimated until then, an apparent increase on a benchmark tied to profitability, which elicited a rebuke from the SEC.

In a separate Twitter incident the following August, Musk claimed on the platform that he had secured funding to take Tesla private, which was quickly aborted, leading the SEC to accuse him of defrauding investors.

The SEC subsequently required Musk to step down as chairman and pay USD 20 million to settle charges over the matter.

Musk and the SEC early this year reached a deal to settle their differences over his Twitter use.

The agreement set out clearer guidelines on topics Musk should avoid on Twitter or other social media, including statements about acquisitions, mergers, new products and production numbers.

Musk's Friday farewell tweet was met with thousands of replies, many expressing sadness and urging him to make his next online commentary platform definitively known.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tesla, elon musk, twitter, reddit
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may end up costing his life: UN expert

The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53 per cent of respondents believe the country’s economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country. (Photo: File)

Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey

Katie Hill

Katie Hill accuses Donald Trump of power abuse

shen chunyao, Director, Law Commission

China to boost patriotism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Katie Hill accuses Donald Trump of power abuse

Katie Hill

We know who he is: Trump says US is aware of new Islamic state chief

'ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!' Trump said in a tweet. US officials did not give any more details. (Photo: FIle)

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named

'Treated very badly': Donald Trump to move permanent residence to Florida

According to a report from The New York Times, Trump -- who is a native New Yorker -- and his wife Melania filed individual declarations of domicile in September changing their primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach. (Photo: File)

Mix-up of a digit redirected US students calling suicide helpline to sex hotline

Officials from a California school district were left red-faced after students who dialled a suicide prevention hotline listed on their ID badges instead stumbled on a sex line. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham