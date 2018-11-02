search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump threatens to shoot migrants who throw stones at US military

AFP
Published Nov 2, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Pentagon says military will not discuss hypothetical scenarios but that 'our forces are trained professionals with right of self-defense'.
'I told them (troops) consider it (a rock) a rifle. When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexican military and police, I say consider it a rifle.' Trump told journalists. (Photo: AFP)
 'I told them (troops) consider it (a rock) a rifle. When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexican military and police, I say consider it a rifle.' Trump told journalists. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that soldiers deployed to the Mexican border could shoot Central American migrants who throw stones at them while attempting to cross illegally.

Trump told journalists at the White House that a group of several thousand migrants walking through Mexico towards the US border had thrown rocks "viciously and violently" at Mexican police.

 

"We're not going to put up with that. They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back," he said.

"I told them (troops) consider it (a rock) a rifle. When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexican military and police, I say consider it a rifle."

Trump spoke during a presentation of his controversial policy on cracking down against what he says is uncontrolled illegal immigration.

Contacted for comment, Pentagon spokesman Army Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Davis said the military would not discuss hypothetical situations on the use of force "but our forces are trained professionals who always have the inherent right of self-defense."

"I would also emphasize that our forces are in support of DHS/CBP, who are performing law enforcement activities," he added, referring to the frontline Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

Trump has ramped up the rhetoric daily ahead of next Tuesday's midterm congressional elections, accusing the opposition Democrats of wanting to throw open the borders to floods of "tough people," "rapists" and other types of threats.

The current focus of the president's repeated claim to be acting against "an invasion" is the dwindling group of a few thousand impoverished migrants trying to get north, but still far from the US border.

Trump said that from now on, the United States will stop its policy of allowing people to claim political asylum at the border unless they have first gone through an official border post.

Those caught at the border will be held in tent camps or other facilities until they can be deported or have their requests approved, he said.

Critics say that such a radical rethink to asylum policies could violate current laws.

But Trump rejected this.

"This is totally legal. No, we're stopping people at the border. This is an invasion, and nobody is even questioning that," he said.

"We'll be doing an executive order sometime next week," he said, giving little further detail.

Despite Trump's increasingly severe warnings of immigration chaos, the government on Wednesday issued figures saying that only about 400,000 people have been apprehended at the border in 2018, down from around 1.6 million in 2000.

Trump said he was not anti-immigrant but wanted immigration to be completely brought under control.

"Mass uncontrolled immigration is especially unfair to the many wonderful law-abiding immigrants already living here who followed the rules and waited their turn," he said.

"Some have been waiting for many years. Some have been waiting a long time. They have done everything perfectly, and they are going to come in."

...
Tags: donald trump, us-mexican border, central american migrants, illegal immigrants
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

SRK's 53rd birthday celebrations in Mannat.
 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

China having hard time, says Trump over trade war

Trump said the American economy is doing well and he has been receiving congratulatory message from across the world. (Photo: File)

50 Indian items face heat as US revokes duty-free privileges on import of 90 products

President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation, leading to the removal of these products from the privilege beginning November 1. (Photo: File)

US trying to convince China 'to behave like normal nation': Pompeo

'Stealing another country's intellectual property, something China's been engaged in to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars, is just something China has to figure out a way to stop,' Pompeo told the Brian Kilmeade Show. (Photo: File)

Trump plans to bypass Constitution to end US' 'citizenship by birth' rule

Donald Trump said that the issue would be ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

Don't want to harm friends, allies with Iran sanctions, says US

The United States is preparing to impose the new sanctions on Iran's oil industry after Washington withdrew from a nuclear deal between Tehran and other global powers earlier this year, but is also considering offering waivers to some allies that rely on Iranian supplies. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham