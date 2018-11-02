search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Sanctions on Khashoggi's killers may take ‘handful more weeks’, says Mike Pompeo

AFP
Published Nov 2, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
The murder has placed a strain on the decades-old US-Saudi Arabia alliance and tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of the Washington Post which Jamal Khashoggi wrote for, urged the Trump administration to take a tougher line. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of the Washington Post which Jamal Khashoggi wrote for, urged the Trump administration to take a tougher line. (Photo: File | AFP)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it may take "a handful more weeks" before Washington has enough evidence to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The murder has placed strain on the decades-old alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia and tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

 

"We're continuing to understand the fact pattern," Pompeo said on Thursday during an interview with Missouri-based KMOX news radio.

"We are reviewing putting sanctions on the individuals that we have been able to identify to date that have -– that were engaged in that murder.

"It'll take us probably a handful more weeks before we have enough evidence to actually put those sanctions in place, but I think we'll be able to get there," he said, adding that President Donald Trump had vowed accountability for all involved in the "heinous crime".

The top US diplomat has previously said the killing "violates the norms of international law."

But Pompeo emphasised, as Trump has, that "not only do we have important commercial relationships, but important strategic relationships, national security relationships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we intend to make sure that those relationships remain intact."

Speaking at a journalism awards ceremony on Thursday, Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of the Washington Post which Khashoggi wrote for, urged the Trump administration to take a tougher line.

"When officials of our government are asked about consequences for Jamal's murder, they often talk about 'balancing our interests in the area,'" he said.

"The 'Khashoggi incident' is viewed in some respects as a 'complication' in a far more important strategic relationship.

"But Jamal's death is more than a 'complication.' It is vicious, state-sponsored murder of an innocent journalist," he added, calling on the government to suspend arms deals with Riyadh and not resume "business as usual" with the kingdom.

"If those who persecute journalists get away with their crimes -- and are allowed to continue with business as usual -- it only invites more of the same," he said.

...
Tags: amal khashoggi, jamal khashoggi killed, mike pompeo, us-saudi arabia ties
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj; eyes another Sachin Tendulkar ODI record

Not only Yuvraj and Ganguly, but Kohli also stands par with the likes of Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Hashim Amla in the list of Man of the Series awards for ODIs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift, new B-Class, CLA & GLS to debut in 2019

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its global launch plan for 2019, giving us an insight into what cars could come to India next year.
 

Doctor removes woman's healthy kidney after mistaking it for tumour

When he was supposed to move aside he spotted a mass in the pelvis and declared an emergency (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja aces review call after proving MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli wrong

Jadeja claimed four wickets with his left-arm spin as India romped to their target in 14.5 overs to take the five-match series 3-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

SRK's 53rd birthday celebrations in Mannat.
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump threatens to shoot migrants who throw stones at US military

'I told them (troops) consider it (a rock) a rifle. When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexican military and police, I say consider it a rifle.' Trump told journalists. (Photo: AFP)

China having hard time, says Trump over trade war

Trump said the American economy is doing well and he has been receiving congratulatory message from across the world. (Photo: File)

50 Indian items face heat as US revokes duty-free privileges on import of 90 products

President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation, leading to the removal of these products from the privilege beginning November 1. (Photo: File)

US trying to convince China 'to behave like normal nation': Pompeo

'Stealing another country's intellectual property, something China's been engaged in to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars, is just something China has to figure out a way to stop,' Pompeo told the Brian Kilmeade Show. (Photo: File)

Trump plans to bypass Constitution to end US' 'citizenship by birth' rule

Donald Trump said that the issue would be ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham