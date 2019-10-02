World America 02 Oct 2019 'Pakistani terr ...
World, America

'Pakistani terrorists might launch attacks in India,' says US

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 10:37 am IST
'I think many have concerns that Pakistan keep a lid on terror groups that might conduct cross-border activities,' US official said.
Shriver was responding to a question on China's support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir after India nullified articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave temporary special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)
 Shriver was responding to a question on China's support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir after India nullified articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave temporary special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

Washington: The United States on Tuesday voiced fears of many countries that following abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's temporary special status, Pakistani terrorists might launch attacks in India, unless Pakistan "keep a lid on terror groups".

"I think many have concerns that Pakistan keep a lid on terror groups that might conduct cross-border activities as a result of the Kashmir decisions, and I don't sense that China wants that kind of conflict or would support that," Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Randall Shriver, told a Washington audience.

 

Shriver was responding to a question on China's support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir after India nullified articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave temporary special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I think it (China's support to Pakistan on Kashmir) is mostly diplomatic and political support," Shriver said.

"They (Chinese) have supported Pakistan in the international forum. There is some discussion about whether or not Kashmir would be taken up in the UN, China would support that. But in terms of something beyond that or more active, I don't see it," the top Pentagon official said.

China has a long-standing relationship with Pakistan, and they have growing competition with India, he said, adding that India seeks a stable relationship with China.

Referring to the ongoing visit of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Shriver said the US is having consultations with him.

"We have talked about the relationship with China. They want a stable relationship with China, but there's no doubt that there is growing concern and competition there as well. So I think on a range of issues to include Kashmir, China has leaned toward Pakistan," Shriver said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, china, terrorism
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

In the video, the road gave way and tumbled down onto at least three fishing boats as a petrol tanker that was crossing also plunged into the water early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: AFP)

Hopes fade for six workers feared trapped after Taiwan bridge collapse

Trump's comments came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed to prevent or delay five former or current State Department staffers from testifying in the investigation probing accusations that Trump abused his office by seeking dirt from Ukraine on a 2020 election rival. (Photo: File)

'It is a COUP,' Donald Trump denounces impeachment inquiry

One of the projectiles fell into waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone. (Photo: AFP)

North Korea launches missiles ahead of nuclear talks

Amid India's consistent growth as a potent power on global stage, the point was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before an influential Washington audience after a major foreign policy speech at a top US think tank, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. (Photo: File)

A UNSC without India affects UN's credibility: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'It is a COUP,' Donald Trump denounces impeachment inquiry

Trump's comments came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed to prevent or delay five former or current State Department staffers from testifying in the investigation probing accusations that Trump abused his office by seeking dirt from Ukraine on a 2020 election rival. (Photo: File)

A UNSC without India affects UN's credibility: Jaishankar

Amid India's consistent growth as a potent power on global stage, the point was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before an influential Washington audience after a major foreign policy speech at a top US think tank, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. (Photo: File)

Australian govt confirms Trump asked PM Morrison for help to discredit Mueller probe

Trump's interactions with foreign leaders — and Barr's role in those discussions — are under heightened scrutiny now that the House has launched an impeachment inquiry into the president. (Photo: File)

US Congress panel to focus on Kashmir in hearing on Human Rights in South Asia

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells, who oversees all State Department policy towards South Asia will testify at the hearing, Congressman Brad Sherman, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, said. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

On Monday, three House committees issued a subpoena to Giuliani and demanded he produces all the documents related to his contacts with Ukraine, The Biden family and related matters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham