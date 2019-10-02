World America 02 Oct 2019 Donald Trump wanted ...
World, America

Donald Trump wanted electrified border wall fortified with snakes: report

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
He also asked his advisors to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico by noon the next day.
Trump also advised that migrants be shot in their legs. (Photo: File)
 Trump also advised that migrants be shot in their legs. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump is so impatient to stop immigration in the United States that he suggested the border wall be electrified with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh, and proposed that it should be fortified with a "water-filled trench" with "snakes or alligators", during a March meeting with the White House advisors in the Oval Office, The New York Times reported.

He also asked his advisors to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico by noon the next day. Trump also advised that migrants be shot in their legs.

 

The New York Times report is based on interviews with more than a dozen White House administration officials involved in the events during the week of the meeting. The article published Tuesday was adapted from "Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault on Immigration," a book to be published on October 8 by the publication's reporters Michael Shear and Julie Hirschfeld Davis.

The 30-minute meeting was extended to two hours as "Trump team tried desperately to placate him."

The meeting was attended by Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary at the time; Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State; Kevin K McAleenan, the Customs and Border Protection chief at the time; and Stephen Miller, the White House aide who, more than anyone, had orchestrated Trump's immigration agenda. Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff was also there, along with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, and other senior staff.

Trump was furious with Nielsen and Pompeo over their soft approach over the immigration issue. He had routinely chided Nielsen as ineffective and, not tough-looking enough. The President was angry with Pompeo for having cut a deal with Mexico to allow the United States to reject some asylum seekers.

Trump believed that the complete shutdown of the border was the only solution. Nielson tried to make the president understand that building a wall will not solve the problem as people will still be permitted to claim asylum. However, according to the New York Times, Trump was unmoved. Even his son in law Kushner has supported Nielson, the report said.

All you care about is your friends in Mexico," the president snapped, according to people in the room. "I've had it. I want it done at noon tomorrow."

"The president was frustrated and I think he took that moment to hit the reset button," said Thomas D Homan, who had served as Trump's acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, recalling that week in March. "The president wanted it to be fixed quickly."

"You are making me look like an idiot!" Trump shouted, according to the New York Times, citing multiple officials in the room. "I ran on this. It's my issue."

Trump, in an interview to the publication, said that he is seriously considered sealing the border during March, but acknowledged that doing so would have been "very severe."

"The problem you have with the laws the way they are, we can have 100,000 of our soldiers standing up there -- they can't do a thing," Trump said.

He has faced a lot of resistance and outrage about his immigration agenda.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: donald trump, us-mexico border wall, us immigration, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Highly placed sources said a wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations in the meeting between Doval and the Saudi crown prince. (Photo: ANI)

Saudi Arabia endorses India's actions in Kashmir

During the visit, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral discussions with Modi on October 5. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in India on 4-day visit tomorrow

Johnson has received a rapturous welcome at the first party conference since Conservative members elected him as leader in July with one purpose -- to get Britain out of the EU. (Photo: AP)

UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil new Brexit plan in closing address

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)

'Pakistani terrorists might launch attacks in India,' says US

Shriver was responding to a question on China's support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir after India nullified articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave temporary special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

'It is a COUP,' Donald Trump denounces impeachment inquiry

Trump's comments came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed to prevent or delay five former or current State Department staffers from testifying in the investigation probing accusations that Trump abused his office by seeking dirt from Ukraine on a 2020 election rival. (Photo: File)

A UNSC without India affects UN's credibility: Jaishankar

Amid India's consistent growth as a potent power on global stage, the point was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before an influential Washington audience after a major foreign policy speech at a top US think tank, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. (Photo: File)

Australian govt confirms Trump asked PM Morrison for help to discredit Mueller probe

Trump's interactions with foreign leaders — and Barr's role in those discussions — are under heightened scrutiny now that the House has launched an impeachment inquiry into the president. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham