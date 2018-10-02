search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Brett Kavanaugh had 'bit of difficulty' with alcohol, says Trump

AFP
Published Oct 2, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Trump called Kavanaugh's treatment unfair, days after FBI opened Senate-requested probe into allegations by women.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump defended Monday his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but said that the appeals court judge has had a "bit of difficulty" with alcohol.

Trump called Kavanaugh's treatment unfair, days after the FBI opened a Senate-requested probe into allegations by three women that a drunken Kavanaugh sexually abused them or engaged in sexual misconduct while they were students in the 1980s.

 

In a White House press conference, Trump sought to excuse excessive drinking by teenagers, while going beyond Kavanaugh's own testimony on his past use of alcohol to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

"I was surprised at how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer," the president said.

"He's had a little bit of difficulty. He talked about things that happened when he drank. This is not a man that said... he was perfect with respect to alcohol."

He also questioned why investigators needed to examine the 53-year-old Kavanaugh's high school record.

"I think it's very unfair to bring up things like this," Trump said.

"I graduated from high school and while I did not drink, I saw a lot of people drinking," he said.

"They drink beer and go crazy and they were in high school... Does that mean that they can't do something they want to do in their life?"

- 'I like beer' -

In Thursday's extraordinary hearing, Kavanaugh vehemently denied the sexual abuse allegations, and also aggressively challenged suggestions he had a drinking problem at the time.

"I drank beer with my friends. Sometimes I had too many beers," he told the panel. 

"Yes, we drank beer. I liked beer. I still like beer," he said.

"If every American who drinks beer or every American who drank beer in high school is suddenly presumed guilty of sexual assault, it will be an ugly, new place in this country."

Trump meanwhile said the White House would not restrict the new FBI probe, requested by senators before they take a final vote on Kavanaugh.

"I think the FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer," Trump said.

"I want it to be comprehensive.... With that being said, I would like to go quickly," he added.

"We don't want to go on a witch hunt, do we?"

Senators, including Republican Jeff Flake, struck a deal Friday that gives the FBI one week to conduct its investigation and deliver its report.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate, made up of 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats, will be "voting this week" on advancing the Kavanaugh nomination, setting up a possible final confirmation vote this weekend or early next week.

"The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close," McConnell said.

Last week, Flake expressed eagerness to see Kavanaugh confirmed but said he wanted a "better process" for assessing the allegations. Flake said over the weekend that he would vote for Kavanaugh unless the FBI finds something in its investigation.

Tags: donald trump, brett kavanaugh, fbi probe, crime against women
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid-based electric car concept K-Ze revealed at Paris Motor Show

EV is set to go on sale in China in 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sony launches new wireless SRS-XB01 speaker for Rs 2,590

The portable speaker weighs about 160gm and comes in Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, Yellow colour options.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Canada, US reach last-minute NAFTA deal: reports

Canadian and US negotiators reached a deal late on Sunday on reforming the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after more than a year of talks. (Photo: AFP)

'And then we fell in love...': Trump on beautiful letters from Kim Jong Un

Trump followed those comments by saying Wednesday he had received an 'extraordinary letter' from Kim, and sounded optimistic about prospects for a second summit between the two leaders 'fairly quickly'. (Photo: File | AFP)

Elon Musk out as Tesla chairman, to pay USD 20 mn to settle govt lawsuit

Elon Musk, a billionaire, and Tesla, a company that ended June with USD 2.2 billion in cash, each is paying USD 20 million to resolve the case. (Photo: File | AP)

China defends move to block India's bid at UN to list Masood Azhar global terrorist

Masood Azhar is accused of several deadly terrorist attacks in India, including one on the Uri military base in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, in which 17 security personnel were killed. (Photo: AP)

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

Steven May (right) walks with his dog, Winnie, beside his attorney, David Pisarra, with his dog, Dudley in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham