Harley-Davidson to take 'a big hit' for moving production overseas, warns Trump

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
US President said, Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer risks losing American customers if it shifts production overseas.
Harley-Davidson has announced that it is moving some of its production overseas to avoid tariffs on bikes sold in the European Union. (Photo: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned that Harley-Davidson is going to take "a big hit" for moving some of its motorcycle production overseas and said the American company made the decision even though he got India to reduce import tariff on the iconic motorcycles.

Trump said the Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer risks losing American customers if it shifts production overseas.

 

"I have feeling that maybe Harley, I think they're going to take a big hit. I just think it's a great American product. Our people have more pride then they used to have. I really believe that Harley's going to take a (hit)-- the people that are buying Harley-Davidson, they don't want it built in another country," Trump told Fox News.

Harley-Davidson has announced that it is moving some of its production overseas to avoid tariffs on bikes sold in the European Union. Trump's decision to levy tariffs on steel and aluminium from the European Union and other countries triggered the move.

Trump cautioned against Harley-Davidson moving overseas, saying, "I think that Harley is an American bike. It's an American motorcycle and they should build them in this country."

He accused the American motorcycle maker of using tariffs as an excuse to produce more bikes overseas.

"I think I taught them more about tariffs than I could ever learn. I was saying, let me ask you a question. How much do you pay in India? One hundred per cent. Oh, really? Do you do much business? No. Why? Because the tariff's too high," Trump said.

"I'm the one telling them. I said that's a shame. I got them to reduce the tariffs in India because I used that as an example. All of the sudden, Harley leaves. Everyone else is coming in," Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly raised the issue of high tariffs by India on high-end Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which in part is responsible for the current trade tension between the two countries.

In February, Trump had said that the Indian government's decision to reduce the tariff on Harley-Davidson motorbikes from 75 per cent to 50 per cent was not enough and asked that it should be reciprocal, as the US imposes "zero tax" on the import of motorcycles.

The president claimed that everybody who ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for him in the 2016 presidential election.

"I devoted a lot of time to Harley-Davidson. I treated them good. I guarantee you, everybody, that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump. I don't know if you know that. They call them bikers for Trump. There's hundreds," he said.

Harley Davidson is the company which is going out of the country, while "everyone else is coming in", he said, warning that the decision of the company would hit it.

Harley-Davidson said that shifting targeted production from the US to international facilities could take at least nine to 18 months to be fully completed.

